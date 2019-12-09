Shujaa in Pool D for Cape Town Sevens

Kenya are in Pool D for the second leg of the 2019/2020 HSBC Sevens World Series, the Cape Town Sevens taking place in Cape Town, South Africa from 13th to 15th December 2019.

Shujaa have been grouped with Ireland, Australia and Samoa.

They will start their campaign with a clash against Samoa at 5.59pm on Friday 13 December before playing two matches on Saturday 14 December starting with Australia at 11.57am before playing Ireland at 5.47pm.

The team currently lies 13th overall on the standings after collecting 4 points at the opening round of the series (http://bit.ly/33WAVuU) which was played in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from 5th to 7th December 2019.

Hosts South Africa, winners of the opening leg in Dubai headline Pool A where they are alongside USA, Fiji and Japan while Pool B features New Zealand, Argentina, Canada and Wales with England, France, Spain and Scotland setting up Pool C.

Shujaa squad to Cape Town Andrew Amonde,Jacob Ojee,Jeff Oluoch,Alvin Otieno,Nelson Oyoo,Vincent Onyala,Johnstone Olindi,Willy Ambaka,Billy Odhiambo,Oscar Dennis,Daniel Taabu,Bush Mwale,Dan Sikuta

