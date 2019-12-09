South Africa B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



South Africa B2C E-Commerce Market 2019 reveals the top market trends and projections for the online shopping sector in this country.

M-Commerce drives the growth of online shopping in South Africa



With just around 1% of retail sales online, B2C E-Commerce market in South Africa has a high growth potential. With Internet and online shopper penetration rates rising, B2C E-Commerce sales in South Africa are projected to reach new heights by 2022. The top market trend driving future growth is mobile shopping: consumers in South Africa prefer to use smartphones over computers when buying online, according to a recent survey cited by the report.



Leading international and local players in South African E-Commerce



The leading product categories purchased by South Africans online include clothing, books and beauty products. When shopping online, consumers in this country prefer local E-Commerce platforms like Takealot and Bidorbuy, although the share of those shoppers who buy internationally is also significant. The top destination for international shopping is Amazon, according to rankings contained in the report.

Questions Answered in this Report

What is the current state and the prospects of B2C E-Commerce in South Africa?

How does the infrastructure necessary for evolvement of online retail develop in South Africa?

What are the major B2C E-Commerce trends in South Africa?

Which product categories are most purchased by online shoppers in this country?

Who are the key competitors in South Africa's E-Commerce?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary

2. Overview & International Comparisons

B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, May 2019

B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, by Selected Countries Worldwide, incl. South Africa, in %, 2018e

Internet Penetration in South Africa, in % of Individuals, Compared to Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, 2017

Internet Penetration in South Africa, in % of Population, Compared to Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, 2017 - 2022f

Breakdown of Mobile Phone Ownership in South Africa, by Smartphone, Other Mobile Phone and No Mobile Phone, in % of Adults, Compared to Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, 2017

3. Trends

Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, 2018

Devices Used for Shopping Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016 & 2018e

Shopping-Related Activities Carried Out Online, in % of Individuals, 2018

Webrooming and Showrooming Penetration, in % of Internet Users, September 2018

Cross-Border Online Shoppers Penetration, in % of Online Shoppers, 12 Months to May 2018

Top 3 Countries Purchased from in Cross-Border Online Shopping, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in South Africa, May 2018

Top Product Categories Purchased Cross-Border, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, May 2018

4. Sales & Shares

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in ZAR billion, 2016 - 2023f

B2C E-Commerce's Share of Total Retail Sales, 2018 - 2023f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in ZAR billion, 2015 - 2020f

B2C E-Commerce's Share of Total Retail Sales, 2018 & 2022f

5. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2017 - 2022f

Online Shoppers Penetration, in % of Internet Users, August 2018

Breakdown of Frequency of Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, August 2018

Breakdown of Barriers to E-Commerce, in % of Internet Users Who Do Not Shop Online, August 2018

6. Products

Breakdown of Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, August 2018

Top 3 Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, May 2018

7. Payment

Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018

Payment Methods Used in Cross-Border E-Commerce, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, May 2018

Breakdown of Likelihood of Using Mobile Payments Next Year, in % of Internet Users, Q1 2018

8. Delivery

Breakdown of Factors That Would Encourage to Shop Online More, incl. Delivery-Related, in % of Online Shoppers, August 2018

Delivery-Related Barriers to Cross-Border Shopping, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, May 2018

Breakdown of Delivery Methods Used in Online Shopping, in % Online Shoppers, 2018e

9. Players

B2C E-Commerce Players Overview, May 2019

Top 5 Online Shopping Websites, incl. Total Website Visits on Desktop and Mobile, in millions, South Africa's Share of Total Visits on Desktop, in %, March 2019

Companies Mentioned



Amazon Inc

Bidorbuy.com Inc.

DHL Worldwide Express

GumTree.com Limited

Jumia Technologies AG

Naspers Ltd

OLX Inc.

Spree Commerce Inc

Superbalist Pty Ltd

Takealot Online (Pty) Ltd

