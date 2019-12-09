Ukraine B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ukraine B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



More consumers in Ukraine are shopping online



Online shopper penetration in Ukraine reached more than one-third of the country's consumers in 2018, with a projection of further double-digit growth in E-Commerce sales for 2019. The leading shopping categories purchased over the Internet include clothing, electronics and beauty products, according to a recent survey cited in the report.



Top trends and competition in Ukraine's E-Commerce market



Mobile shopping apps are gaining popularity in Ukraine, with nearly one in three digital purchases made on smartphones last year. Another major trend is cross-border online shopping. AliExpress, a cross-border arm of Alibaba Group, is one of the most popular E-Commerce platforms in the country, rivalling local market leaders such as Rozetka and EVO Group.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary



2. Overview & International Comparisons

Overview and International Comparisons, March 2019

3. Trends

Breakdown of Devices Used for Online Shopping, in % of Online Purchases, 2018

Share of Internet Users Who Research Product Information and Place Orders Online via Smartphone, in %, 2018

Share of Online Shoppers Placing Orders Online via Social Networks, in %, 2017

Share of Online Shoppers Purchasing via Shopping Apps, in %, 2018

4. Sales & Shares

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in UAH billion, 2016 - 2019f

B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2018

5. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2010 - 2019f

Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2018

Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2018

Share of Internet Users Who Regularly Purchase Goods Online, in % of Internet Users and in millions, 2018

Breakdown of Online Shoppers, by Age Group and Gender, in %, 2018

6. Products

Top Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018

Breakdown of E-Commerce Sales of Electronics Products by Category, in %, 2018

7. Payment

Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2018

Online Payment Services Revenues, in UAH billion, 2018 & 2019f

8. Delivery

B2C E-Commerce Delivery Revenues, in UAH billion, 2018 & 2019f

Delivery Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2018

Breakdown of Delivery Operators, in % of Delivered Orders from Online Shops, 2018

9. Players

Top E-Commerce Websites Used, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018

Breakdown of Traffic to E-Commerce Websites by Segment, in %, October 2018

Leading E-Commerce Websites by Segment, in % of Traffic, 2018

Top 3 Reasons for Buying Online From a Particular Website, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018

Companies Mentioned



27.ua

AliExpress Ltd.

Allo Ltd

EVO Group

ModnaKasta

Nova Poshta, Tov

OLX, Inc.

Prom.ua

Rozetka. Ua Ltd.

Sportmaster Ltd.

