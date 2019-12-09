Ukraine B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2019
More consumers in Ukraine are shopping online
Online shopper penetration in Ukraine reached more than one-third of the country's consumers in 2018, with a projection of further double-digit growth in E-Commerce sales for 2019. The leading shopping categories purchased over the Internet include clothing, electronics and beauty products, according to a recent survey cited in the report.
Top trends and competition in Ukraine's E-Commerce market
Mobile shopping apps are gaining popularity in Ukraine, with nearly one in three digital purchases made on smartphones last year. Another major trend is cross-border online shopping. AliExpress, a cross-border arm of Alibaba Group, is one of the most popular E-Commerce platforms in the country, rivalling local market leaders such as Rozetka and EVO Group.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Overview & International Comparisons
- Overview and International Comparisons, March 2019
3. Trends
- Breakdown of Devices Used for Online Shopping, in % of Online Purchases, 2018
- Share of Internet Users Who Research Product Information and Place Orders Online via Smartphone, in %, 2018
- Share of Online Shoppers Placing Orders Online via Social Networks, in %, 2017
- Share of Online Shoppers Purchasing via Shopping Apps, in %, 2018
4. Sales & Shares
- B2C E-Commerce Sales, in UAH billion, 2016 - 2019f
- B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2018
5. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
- Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2010 - 2019f
- Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2018
- Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2018
- Share of Internet Users Who Regularly Purchase Goods Online, in % of Internet Users and in millions, 2018
- Breakdown of Online Shoppers, by Age Group and Gender, in %, 2018
6. Products
- Top Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018
- Breakdown of E-Commerce Sales of Electronics Products by Category, in %, 2018
7. Payment
- Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2018
- Online Payment Services Revenues, in UAH billion, 2018 & 2019f
8. Delivery
- B2C E-Commerce Delivery Revenues, in UAH billion, 2018 & 2019f
- Delivery Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2018
- Breakdown of Delivery Operators, in % of Delivered Orders from Online Shops, 2018
9. Players
- Top E-Commerce Websites Used, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018
- Breakdown of Traffic to E-Commerce Websites by Segment, in %, October 2018
- Leading E-Commerce Websites by Segment, in % of Traffic, 2018
- Top 3 Reasons for Buying Online From a Particular Website, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018
Companies Mentioned
- 27.ua
- AliExpress Ltd.
- Allo Ltd
- EVO Group
- ModnaKasta
- Nova Poshta, Tov
- OLX, Inc.
- Prom.ua
- Rozetka. Ua Ltd.
- Sportmaster Ltd.
