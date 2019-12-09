Holden House for the Holidays. Decorations, Christmas Recipes, and Discount Specials for the Season...

Holden House in Colorado Springs is the perfect place to call home for the holidays.

'Tis the Season to be jolly and at Holden House B&B, the inn goes "all-out" to celebrate the holidays with lights, garlands, sights and sounds of Christmas.

Our passion for welcoming guests is underscored by the opportunity to share our home and hearth with guests from all across the nation and throughout the world at Christmastime.” — Welling Clark, Innkeeper

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's said that there's no place like home for the holidays and at Holden House you can have the best of both worlds with a comfortable place to call home without the actual work of having to decorate your own home. Each year, Innkeepers Sallie and Welling Clark put their love of the holidays into decorating the inn from top to bottom, including the guest suites, with a blend of traditional and unique Christmas holiday ornamentation throughout their B&B.

"The Christmas and holiday season is one that stands out for us each year", said Welling Clark, who has owned and operated the Holden House since 1986 with his wife, Sallie. "Our passion for welcoming guests is underscored by the opportunity to share our home and hearth with guests from all across the nation and throughout the world at Christmastime. We have a deal in our house, I hang the outdoor lights and Sallie puts the delicate decorating touches on the garlands and each of our seven-plus Christmas trees. And, our nutcracker collection which fills up the antique oak fireplace mantle, has grown from year-to-year as an especially appreciated highlight for guests during the month of December."

In the main house, the Christmas tree features homemade and family ornaments with touches of blue and gold. If you prefer a far-far-away galaxy touch, the "Star" themed tree is decorated with Star Wars and Star Trek collector ornaments. In the Carriage House, you'll find a sparkling white tree with beautiful Victorian ornaments. The Rose Victorian features a tree in the foyer, adorned with burgundy and gold ornaments.

The season is also highlighted with Christmas and holiday special packages and discounts that continue into January of 2020. Along with romantic packages such as the breakfast served in the privacy of your suite Romance Package, the Ducky Bubbles and Breakfast includes breakfast ensuite, fresh flowers, sparkling cider, two take-home Holden House signature wine glasses and of course, your own rubber ducky. For those wanting ultimate relaxation, the spa package includes a massage for two in the privacy of your well-appointed suite and you can add a soft Holden House signature take-home robe for an extra charge. If you're looking for a great deal during the holidays, Holden House is offering two discount packages: Stay 3 and get the 3rd night free any days of the week or stay 2 nights and get the 2nd night at 50% off Sunday through Thursday. Guests can add-on any special packages to their stay when booking their reservation. To receive the discount and add-on packages, you must book directly through the www.HoldenHouse.com website or by calling 888-565-3980 or 719-471-3980. Holden House Gift Certificates purchased anytime during December for $150 or more receive a free breakfast en suite Romance Package for their gift recipient.

Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn features six guest suites, each with private bath and queen or king beds, and select rooms boast tubs for two. A full gourmet breakfast is also included with your reservation, served in the formal dining room each morning. The website also features a blog with recipes of the season, local events, room descriptions and a #BookDirect secure online reservation-availability system. Holden House is a magical place during the Christmas and holiday season that you won't want to miss and you'll enjoy this home away from home for the holidays by booking at www.HoldenHouse.com

Holden House tour of the inn



