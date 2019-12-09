AI × Blockchain × A.I.dols ! GENE A.I.dols Officially Launched the Service

WHAT IS ''GENE A.I.dols''? A.I.dols Codebase A.I.dols Pix Meet your favorite A.I.dols any time as many hours as you like

GENE A.I.dols(Tokyo,Japan/CEO Takuya Obata)launched its official service which combines image creating AI and blockchain technology to create original A.I.dols.

TOKYO, JAPAN, December 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Launched ‘’A.I.dols Codebase" official version enables you to produce your own A.I.dol.Upcoming fan site “A.I.dols Pix” will also make it possible for you to chat with your favorite A.I.dol any time as many hours as you like.■ About "GENE A.I.dols""GENE A.I.dols" is a brand new experiential creator platform where anyone could be a ‘’A.I.dols producer’’ which might also turn out to be a new type of job. A.I.dols are born from digital gene written on the blockchain with a help of AI technology. Let’s make our A.I.dols debut by preparing them an attractive look, providing them with knowledge and training them the way to talk.In the process of our technology and service development, we plan to offer several stages, commencing with SNS, videos, games, VR and so on, for A.I.dols to play outstandingly. If your A.I.dol grows in popularity, you might receive profits from selling their items and contents to the fans or even get job offers from companies.Rather than playing a producer roll, there are some more ways to be involved in "GENE A.I.dols".･Support your favorite A.I.dol as a ‘’Fan’’.･Draw illustration, videos and novels for them as an ‘’Artist’’.･Create your own original product using A.I dols as a ’’Developer’’The range of "GENE A.I.dols" community will expand with various people showing their own abilities.■ About "A.I.dols Codebase""A.I.dols Codebase" is a creator platform where you can create a realistic A.I.dol that is nearly indistinguishable from a human-being using digital gene. It is also a place where users manage and give lessons to A.I.dols by being a ‘’producer’’. Depending on the producer’s ability, opportunities for A.I.dol to get popular increases.・How to enjoy A.I.dols CodebaseThe launch of official version offers two appearance creating functions. In addition, created A.I.dol will be tokenized on Ethereum blockchain as Non-Fungible Token(NFT) so, it is also possible to trade them between producers through third-party website. Even if our service terminates, you can carry its token as personal assets.1. A.I.dol GeneratorA.I.dol Generator is a function to create A.I.dol from a scratch.A.I.dol with a random digital gene will appear in front of you. Appearance created based on its gene is one and only in the whole world and it’s yours.2. FusionFusion is a function to combine A.I.dols together.Using this combining function, another different A.I.dol with a new appearance will be created, taking over features from original two A.I.dols. Depending on your I own choice, you can select which A.I.dols to combine and create an A.I.dol of your own.Please look forward to our upcoming contents such as “ Virtual talent agency” function too.■ Promotion Now!Currently, commemorating our new release, you can enjoy creating your A.I.dol from the very beginning at our A.I.dol generator with a special price during Nov 29th(Friday) to Dec 13th(Friday), 2019.If you are interested in its service, don’t hesitate to check it out.For further inquiries, please check our website.■ Technology in GENE A.I. dols Blockchain technology used in our service such as tokenization,we take advantage of token economy platform offered by ICOVO AG (Zug, Switzerland/CEO Akihiro Yamase).Image creating AI technology for A.I.dol appearance is supported by DataGrid Inc. (Kyoto, Japan/CEO Yuki Okada).■ About A.I.dols PixSupport your favorite A.I.dol’s activity at A.I.dols Pix. This is a portable fan site where you get opportunities to have communication with A.I.dols anytime as many hours as you like which is difficult to realize with human popstars. You can easily enjoy A.I.dols Pix with no special blockchain knowledge.Not only a chat service with your favorite one, but also general voting election event to decide the best of all, and A.I.dol digital contents offering service is coming up in the future schedule.A.I.dols you see in A.I.dols Pix are all elite members, created and trained by ‘’A.I.dol producers’’.We plan to expand A.I.dols’ activity field by holding live stage performances and delivering video streaming.Don’t miss it !Web site https://gene-aidols.io/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.