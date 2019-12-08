"Zenu" dos Santos trial starts Monday

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 8 - The trial of the former chairperson of the Angolan Sovereign Wealth Fund, José Filomeno dos Santos "Zenú", begins Monday (9) in the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court. ,

Initially scheduled for 25 September, the trial was postponed at the request of the lawyer of co-defendant Valter Filipe Duarte da Silva, former governor of the National Bank of Angola (BNA), who claimed unavailability at that time.

The request of Valter Filipe Duarte da Silva's lawyer was accepted by the Supreme Court, which approved the rescheduling of the trial.

Under “Zenú” dos Santos weigh the accusations of money laundering and embezzlement. In the same case are defendants Jorge Gaudens Pontes Sebastião and António Samalia Bule Manuel.

Millionaire Transfer

Under the lawsuit is an illegal transfer of US $ 500 million from BNA to an account at Credit Suisse in London, England.

The transfer was a kind of advance payment to a company set up by the defendants to set up a USD 30 billion financing operation for Angola.

The plan was based on the constitution of a supposed Strategic Investment Fund and the use of Mais Financial Services, S.A. as an instrument of action.

