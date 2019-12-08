MPLA favors political marketing in social networks

Ndalatando, ANGOLA, December 8 - MPLA, the ruling party in Angola, will invest in the continuous training of its militants for the correct use of social networks and the reinforcement of political marketing through digital channels, aiming at adapting party activity to the context of globalization and the use of new technologies, highlighted its Vice-President, Luísa Damião.,

Speaking in Ndalatando, capital of the province of Kwanza Norte, in the national political act anticipated on the 63rd anniversary of the founding of the MPLA (to be held on 10 December), the official urged women and young people to commit to promoting image and dissemination of party actions through social networks.

She said that this bet fits in with the MPLA strategies to promote the continuous training of militants and massive entry of new members, aiming to make the party stronger in materializing the policies advocated for the development and growth of the nation.

According to the party leader, the party's basic structures will continue to act as spaces for the permanent achievement of political activities and meeting points between militants, supporters, friends of the MPLA and the people in general.

Luisa Damião said that her party would remain equally committed to keeping the militants clear on political and ideological issues, to better address the country's development challenges and to have sufficient mastery of its programs and statutes.

