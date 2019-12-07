Angolan Vice-President leaves for Kenya

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 7 - Angolan Vice-President, Bornito de Sousa, is due to travel in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sunday to take part in the 9th Summit of Heads of State and of Government of Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP).,

Bornito de Sousa will represent the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, at the meeting of leaders of the ACP group, says a note from the Vice-President Press Office.

The meeting of ACP leaders takes place this year under the slogan "For an ACP Group Transformed and Committed to Multilateralism".

During his stay in the Kenyan capital, the Vice-President of Angola is scheduled to have various courtesy meetings with top representatives of this East African nation.

