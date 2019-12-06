CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller Reflects on the Importance of Give-Back During the Season of Giving

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn. , Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of technology executive networking events and thought leadership, stands firmly behind its 7 Pillars of Trust . This includes the company’s commitment to giving back to the community, as exemplified through its partnerships with organizations such as NPower, Year Up, Genesys Works and the Society for Information Management (SIM) International.



During this season of giving, HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller reflects upon the importance of giving back to the community and paying it forward.

“We strongly believe in helping individuals to succeed in the tech industry,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “We never want to lose sight of our humble beginnings, and we always strive to deliver on our responsibility to support organizations committed to unconditional generosity.”

Muller points to a recent article he published in which he praises Microsoft Chairman John W. Thompson for his unwavering commitment to helping others.

HMG Strategy has been proud to partner with the following organizations in recent years, and why Muller is eager and enthusiastic to continue supporting them in the future.

NPower

NPower is a non-profit organization that provides pathways to successful digital technology careers for military veterans and young adults from underserved communities across the U.S. and Canada. On average, NPower graduates 80% of enrolled students, and places 100% of graduates in paid internships.

HMG Strategy was a proud Platinum-level sponsor for NPower’s 2019 Gala, “An Evening of Action.”

Year Up

Year Up is an award-winning non-profit organization that works to close the opportunity divide nationwide by providing young urban adults with the skills, experience, and support that will empower them to reach their potential through professional careers and higher education.

Year Up annually serves more than 3,600 students across 24 national campuses. The program successfully places 100% of students in paid internships upon graduation.

Genesys Works

Genesys Works is a national organization that provides life-changing opportunities by connecting over 4,000 high school students in underserved communities with corporate internships annually.

President and CEO of Genesys Works David Williams said that supporting the organization means making a commitment to building stronger communities and a stronger workforce.

SIM International

The Society for Information Management is the world’s premier organization for IT leaders. Their 5,000+ members come together to share, network and give back to their communities through the collaboration of SIM’s 42 local chapters.

Partnering with SIM International, HMG Strategy gives back by enabling their active STEM outreach program, which supports future IT workforce development from kindergarten through college and beyond.

HMG Strategy will be proudly co-producing the society’s SIM Connect Live 2020 national conference in Austin in December 2020.

Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy with John W. Thompson, Chairman of Microsoft at the NPower 2019 Gala



