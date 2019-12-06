Solution Tree Launches New Website for Canadian Educators

/EIN News/ -- Bloomington, Ind. , Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solution Tree, a premier educational publisher and professional development provider, announced the launch of a new website designed specifically for Canadian teachers and administrators.



“Educators across Canada have unique challenges and needs,” stated Lori Veres, director of Solution Tree Education Canada. “We wanted to build an online destination they could rely on to help them achieve their school improvement goals, as well as their own professional learning goals.”



The new site, which launched in November, includes solutions for a variety of topic areas, including assessment, instruction, leadership, mathematics, PLC at Work® and RTI at Work™, among others. The customer-focused design and easy navigation enables visitors to quickly locate relevant tools and resources, such as books, DVDs, webinars and free reproducibles.



Key Website Features and Benefits:

All prices are displayed in Canadian dollars

Purchases can be made easily by credit card

Canadian events and experts are prominently featured

Success stories highlight schools from across Canada



To visit the new website, please visit SolutionTree.com/ca/



About Solution Tree Since 1998, Solution Tree has worked to transform education worldwide by empowering educators to raise student achievement. With more than 30,000 educators attending professional learning events and more than 4,260 professional development days in schools each year, Solution Tree helps teachers and administrators confront essential challenges. Solution Tree has a catalog of more than 515 titles, hundreds of videos and online courses and is the creator of Global PD, an online tool that facilitates the work of professional learning communities.

