MADD Canada Launches Atlantic Region Awareness Campaign to Promote Sober Driving

/EIN News/ -- SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada is encouraging Atlantic Canadians to show their commitment to safe and sober driving this holiday season by joining Project Red Ribbon.



Running from November to the beginning of January, Project Red Ribbon raises awareness about the risks of impaired driving, and encourages motorists to always drive sober. The Atlantic Project Red Ribbon campaign officially launches today in Saint John, New Brunswick. It is being launched alongside MADD Saint John & Area’s annual Tree Lighting ceremony during the Saint John Uptown Sparkles event at King Square.

During the campaign, MADD Canada’s Atlantic Region Chapters and Community Leaders will be out in their communities, handing out red ribbons and red ribbon car decals for the public to use as a symbol of their commitment to sober driving. The ribbons also serve as a powerful tribute to the victims and survivors of crashes involving alcohol and/or drugs.

“At this time of year, when holiday parties and gatherings are starting, it’s so important to share the sober driving message,” said MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer Dawn Regan. “We all have the power to prevent impaired driving by making responsible choices. If you’re going to be consuming alcohol or drugs, leave the car behind and arrange sober transportation. Encourage all your family and friends to do the same.”

Irving Oil has been the Official Sponsor of Project Red Ribbon since 2010. The company proudly displays the red ribbon decals on its fleet vehicles, providing a highly visible and travelling awareness message that is seen by thousands of motorists every day. The company also trains it drivers to identify and report suspected impaired drivers. Irving Oil employees across Atlantic Canada are proud to play a role in the campaign, by displaying a red ribbon and being ambassadors for safer communities.



“Our Irving Oil fleet logs up to five million miles every year in the Maritimes alone, so keeping our roads safe is paramount to us,” said Adam Gilmore, Director of Delivered Energy, Irving Oil. “In partnership with MADD Canada, we are proud to do our part in raising public awareness, and spotting potentially impaired drivers, to make our communities safer and ultimately save lives.”

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed and tens of thousands are injured in alcohol and/or drug-related crashes. For your own safety, and the safety of everyone on the road with you, please:



Plan ahead when you know you’ll be drinking or consuming drugs. Take a taxi or bus, arrange a designated driver or plan to stay over.

Never drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver.

If you see a driver you suspect is impaired, call 911 to report it to police. The call you make could save a life.

MADD Canada’s red ribbons and car decals are available through the MADD Canada website at madd.ca, Chapters and Community Leaders, and participating sponsor outlets. Anyone who wishes to support Project Red Ribbon with a donation can do so online through the website, by calling 1-800-665-6233 or by texting “RIBBON” to 45678 (a one-time $10 donation is added to the donor’s cell phone bill and payable to his or her service provider.)



About MADD

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.



For more information:

Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 905-330-7565 or dregan@madd.ca





