BRITELY DENTURES + IMPLANTS STUDIO SELECTS THE PHOENIX METRO AREA FOR FIRST LOCATION.

Dr. Chris Barrett partners with 24 Hour Dental Management to found Britely Dentures + Implants Studio focused on helping people live their best smile.

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, Arizona, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHOENIX, AZ Dec. 6, 2019 — 24 Hour Dental Management is excited to announce a new partnership with Dr. Chris Barrett to open his first Britely Dentures + Implants Studio. “By working together we are able to launch a comprehensive solution for restorative dentistry in the greater Phoenix area,” said Dr. Barrett. “By founding our new brand, we are able to create a totally new client experience aided by technology, providing quality restorations that won’t break the bank.”





According to the American College of Prosthodontists, 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth and more than 35 million Americans are missing all their teeth on one or both arches. With today’s technology and Britely Dentures + Implants Studio’s “client centric” approach, it is possible to restore your smile. The nation’s first dentures + implants studio will be conveniently located in the Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe area, with plans to announce the exact location and opening date in the coming weeks.





Chris founded Britely Dentures + Implants Studio because he felt there was a need to build an approachable model that delivers personalized options for his clients. Despite the hundreds of doctors Chris has mentored, he believes that the teacher must also remain a student of his craft. This belief drives him to continuously seek out innovative approaches and leading-edge technology to deliver the very best results. To his very core, he believes that this innovation yields desired results without driving up the cost.





“We are incredibly fortunate to have this opportunity to support Dr. Barrett in his mission to provide clients with an approachable environment that delivers quality options at affordable price points.” said Dustin Netral, CEO of 24 Hour Dental Management.





Dr. Barrett's affiliated studios deliver tooth replacement care including extractions, dentures and dental implants at lower costs than the average dental office. The studio features its own on-site dental lab, providing convenience and savings that are passed along to the client. For more information, or to make an appointment, please visit www.livebritely.com or call 480-418-0233.





About Britely Dentures + Implants Studio





Founded in 2019 by Dr. Christopher Barrett and supported by 24 Hour Dental Management, Britely Dentures + Implants Studio will provide clients with personalized tooth replacement care tailored to their needs. With options that can fit nearly any budget, Britely Dentures + Implants Studio utilizes the latest in technology and procedures to meet their clients’ treatment needs.





Every Britely Dentures + Implants Studio features an on-site lab offering immediate dentures the same day to clients. With a focus on providing implants, dentures, partial dentures, extractions, implant supported dentures and fixed dentures, our Britely team members will create a personalized plan designed to help clients put their best smile forward. By providing flexible payment options a smile makeover can fit nearly any budget.





For more information about Britely Dentures + Implants Studio, visit www.livebritely.com or call 480-418-0233.





SOURCE Britely Dentures + Implants Studio





