Mass Innovation Nights Partners with Verizon 5G Labs for Emerging Healthcare Technology Product Showcase

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass Innovation Nights (MIN) , the Boston-region's leading new product showcase, is partnering with Verizon 5G Labs to hold an emerging healthcare tech themed event. Mass Innovation Nights #129 will take place at Alley Powered by Verizon in Cambridge on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:30PM. The event is free and open to the public.



“Verizon 5G Labs were established to bring together innovators to test, develop and create new 5G applications,” said Anna Hayete, partnership lead at Verizon, “Partnering with Mass Innovation Nights is the perfect way to empower forward-thinking organizations to realize their vision.”

“By working with partners like Verizon 5G Labs we help increase awareness for up-and-coming local startups and help everyone connect with community resources,” said Bobbie Carlton, founder of Innovation Nights. “Our goal is to drive visibility for companies with new products and connect the entire community, so everyone succeeds.”

Mass Innovation Nights events feature business experts, networking, tabletop demos and presentations from local startups. Participating startups this month include:

Various business experts will be on hand to share their knowledge with attendees. Guests are encouraged to use #MIN129 and Twitter handle, @MassInno , as well as Instagram handle, @MassInnovationNights , to share photos and social media commentary.

About Verizon 5G Labs

Verizon 5G Labs work with startups, academia and enterprise teams to build a 5G-powered world. With locations in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Palo Alto, and Cambridge, they work with industry partners to create 5G solutions that will revolutionize technology.

About Mass Innovation Nights

Mass Innovation Nights offers an opportunity for people interested in innovative new products to connect live and online. Over the past nine years, it has helped launch more than 1,500 new products, which have collectively received more than $4 billion in funding. Follow MIN on Instagram , Twitter , LinkedIn , or visit the website .

