Baidu Leads the Way in Innovation with 5,712 Artificial Intelligence Patent Applications

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Dec. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) has filed the most AI-related patent applications in China, a recognition of the company’s long-term commitment to driving technological advancement, a recent study from the research unit of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has shown.



Baidu filed a total of 5,712 AI-related patent applications as of October 2019, ranking No.1 in China for the second consecutive year. Baidu’s patent applications were followed by Tencent (4,115), Microsoft (3,978), Inspur (3,755), and Huawei (3,656), according to the report issued by the China Industrial Control Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team, a research unit under the MIIT.

“Baidu retained the top spot for AI patent applications in China because of our continuous research and investment in developing AI, as well as our strategic focus on patents,” said Victor Liang, Vice President and General Counsel of Baidu.

“In the future, we will continue to increase our investments into securing AI patents, especially for high-value and high-quality patents, to provide a solid foundation for Baidu’s AI business and for our development of world-leading technology,” he said.

The report showed that Baidu is the patent application leader in several key areas of AI. These include deep learning (1,429), natural language processing (938), and speech recognition (933). Baidu also leads in the highly competitive area of intelligent driving, with 1,237 patent applications, a figure that surpasses leading Chinese universities and research institutions, as well as many international automotive companies. With the launch of the Apollo open source autonomous driving platform and other intelligent driving innovations, Baidu has been committed to pioneering the intelligent transformation of the mobility industry.

After years of research, Baidu has developed a comprehensive AI ecosystem and is now at the forefront of the global AI industry. Moving forward, Baidu will continue to conduct research in the core areas of AI, contribute to scientific and technological innovation in China, and actively push forward the application of AI into more vertical industries. Baidu is positioned to be a global leader in a wave of innovation that will transform industries.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. is the leading Chinese language Internet search provider. Baidu aims to make the complicated world simpler for users and enterprises through technology. Baidu’s ADSs trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BIDU.” Currently, ten ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share.

Media Contact

Intlcomm@baidu.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/300812be-c1a6-44c4-af8c-fbc0a0613019

Top 10 AI Patent Applicants in China as of 2019 Source: China Industrial Control Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team Ministry of Industry and Information Technology



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.