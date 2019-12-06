Faisal Shafique Company Gains Access To a Network of 40 Million

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With an active resume of over 40 million engaged followers, Faisal Shafique, has the ability and experience to manage social media to reach millions on a daily basis and guarantee the exposure to brand and influencers

The company has access to over 40 million people, you can reach markets and customers that even billboards can’t match. Today, with the development of technological platforms and the number of messages and advertising that consumers receive on the internet, we can guarantee that, with the excellent execution, you can achieve massive growth.

Faisal Shafique is constantly growing every day in size and, with our growth, comes the commitment to give you the best service and leave you with an experience like no other.

The company also offers Social Media Management services, which is when we will use our connections to build your brand, its presence online and increase the engagement of your customers. To ensure success we will be using our proven system which has been bringing the most successful results.

Founder Faisal Shafique is an Instagram famous social media Guru and Entrepreneur. Having worked for years on his brand and page @fact on Instagram, he has become known in the digital space as a professional growth expert for both social media as well as entrepreneurship endeavors.

The push for better metrics and insights will drive more business toward micro-influencers – people with large, loyal followings – rather than celebrities that get lots of likes, but don’t have a personal connection with their audience.

Brands also value comments more than likes, where they can do sentiment analysis to understand positive or negative reactions to campaigns and how the brand is being perceived among an influencer’s audience.

Increased adoption of performance metrics means influencer agencies without technology and access to Instagram’s API will struggle – leading to consolidation.

Successful agencies will absolutely need to pull in granular data from Instagram, weed out an influencer’s fake followers and examine the ratio between likes, followers and video views.

For more information, visit: https://www.faisalshafique.co/

Contact:

Shazir Mucklai

Imperium Group

214.557.9789

shazirm@aol.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.