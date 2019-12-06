Angola, Zimbabwe analyse revival of bilateral commission

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 6 - The chairperson of the 3rd committee of the National Assembly, Josefina Pitra Diakité, today in Luanda, analyzed with the Zimbabwean ambassador to Angola, Thando Madazvamuse, among other matters, the reactivation of the bilateral Joint Commission.,

She also spoke with the Zimbabwean diplomat about the prospects for growing relations between the parliaments of the two countries.

They also addressed the statement made at the 39th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), which declared 25 October Fight against extinction of economic sanctions against Zimbabwe imposed by the US and the European Union.

Ambassador Thando Madazvamuse noted that the sanctions, "no longer justified", affect not only his country but also other states bordering Zimbabwe.

However, he expressed his country's willingness to raise economic cooperation with Angola to the same level as political relations, which he considered excellent.

She said Zimbabwe wants to pass on its experience to Angolans in the fields of agriculture, mining and tourism.

