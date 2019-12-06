AU encourages Angola to reconcile conflict victims

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 6 - African Union representative in Angola Inocêncio Palma urged the Angolan government to keep working on the Commission for Reconciliation in Memory of Victims of Political Conflict that hit the country from 11 November 1975 to 04 April 2002. ,

Speaking to press at the end of the meeting between the Commission and Angolan diplomatic mission representatives on Thursday, Inocêncio Palma said that this process will allow the spiritual harmony among the Angolans.

The official, who was flanked at the meeting by the representatives of European Union, UNICEF and the US Embassy, highlighted the fact this process started by the Angolan State to be part of the continent's organisation principals.

The meeting which was chaired by the coordinator of Commission for Reconciliation in Memory of Victims of Political Conflict, Francisco Queiroz was also attended by the 27 May Foundation president, Silva Mateus, who defended the spirit of dialogue.

Also attended the an-hour meeting representatives of the President's Security Affairs Office, Culture Ministry, National Association of Plastic Artists, Angola and Sao Tome Episcopal Conference, as well as ruling MPLA and opposition UNITA parties.

A Commission was created, under the Presidential Decree dated 6 April, 2029, tasked with outlining a general plan to pay tribute to the victims of the political conflicts occurred in Angola from 11 November 1975 to 4 April 2002.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.