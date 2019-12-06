President addresses cooperation with US, Mali

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 6 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, addressed this Friday, in Luanda, with US Ambassador to Angola, Nina Fite, issues related to the cooperation between the two countries and received a message from Mali's counterpart, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.,

Speaking to the press, the head of the US diplomatic mission reaffirmed the reciprocal interest in strengthening existing good relations.

Nina Fite pointed out as the main focus of cooperation the fight against malaria and money laundering, demining and the continued support for the campaign against AIDS, headed by the first lady, Ana Dias Lourenço.

The ambassador also praised the commemorations of the 400 years of the arrival of the first 20 Angolan slaves to the US territory, to be celebrated next week, at the National Museum of African American History in Washington DC, where, at the entrance, there is a bust of queen Nzimba Mbandi.

A presidential order of last August already indicated that this celebration "presents a unique opportunity for Angola to project its image and to disclose its historical importance in the development of the United States of America.

"It was in August 1619 that the first Portuguese ships carrying Africans who had been kidnapped and sold into slavery in what was to be Angola arrived in the town of Jamestown, Virginia, then a British colony.

Message from Mali Head of State

In another meeting, President João Lourenço received a message from the Malian statesman, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The letter was delivered by a special envoy, Tiebilé Dram, who considered the content confidential.

Tiebilé Dram considered the relations between the two states to be excellent and praised Angola's performance for the liberation of the African peoples, with victory in battle, such as the Cuito Cuanavale, for the impact on the liberation of many peoples of the continent and for their contribution to the abolition of Apartheid, in South Africa.

