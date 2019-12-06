GlobalTranz Names New Chief Technology Officer

25+ year technology veteran Russ Felker to lead technology strategy and product development

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc. , a leading technology and third-party logistics solutions company providing award-winning Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, logistics service providers and carriers, today announced it has named a new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately. Russ Felker, a 25+ year technology veteran, will lead GlobalTranz’s technology strategy and product development.



Responsible for all technology at GlobalTranz, Russ will spearhead the continued technology excellence GlobalTranz stands for in the marketplace. With experience across diverse industries and technologies, Russ has led the creation of multiple technology products solving critical business issues leveraging process optimization, cloud, mobile, distributed computing, and blockchain. He brings not only a broad technology background, but experience in creating quality-first development organizations leveraging DevSecOps principles.

Prior to joining GlobalTranz, Russ held multiple CTO, IT, and technology leadership positions, most recently providing technology advisory services for multiple private equity firms to drive portfolio improvement, advise on technology company acquisition strategy, and increase value realization.

“As transportation and logistics become increasingly digitized, shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers are seeking enhanced technology solutions that empower them to reduce costs, create efficiencies, and make more informed business decisions,” said GlobalTranz CEO, Renee Krug. “Russ is a proven leader with a passion for leveraging technology to solve business challenges and improve the customer experience.”

“Through a combination of talented team members, innovative technology, a thoughtful approach to M&A, and forward-looking leadership, GlobalTranz has emerged as an industry leader that is focused on meeting the increasingly complex logistics needs of shippers and carriers,” said Felker. “I look forward to helping deliver technology solutions that give shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers a competitive edge.”

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2019, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #8 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

