Takeda and Virgin Pulse Support Patients with Bleeding Disorders to Adopt Healthier Lifestyles

/EIN News/ -- PROVIDENCE, R.I., Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgin Pulse today announced that Takeda, a leading global pharmaceuticals company, has registered approximately 900 patients with bleeding disorders to take part in the Virgin Pulse Global Challenge to help them develop healthy habits that may last a lifetime. Takeda is committed to supporting people living with hemophilia and von Willebrand disease (“VWD”) in achieving their health goals.



Hemophilia is an inherited bleeding disorder that causes longer-than-normal bleeding due to absent or deficient clotting factor in the blood.1 VWD is caused by deficiency or dysfunction of the von Willebrand factor (VWF) meaning blood does not clot properly.2

Takeda has been looking at innovative ways to extend care and support for patients living with these conditions. This desire to find new opportunities to help improve the lives of patients with rare bleeding disorders while promoting inclusion for the community sparked Takeda’s interest in the Virgin Pulse Global Challenge.

The Global Challenge is typically rolled out by employers all over the world to promote healthy workplaces, strengthen social connections and increase engagement. Employees sign up in teams of seven, led by a team captain, and embark on a 100-day round-the-world virtual journey with a goal of improving their health, building confidence and camaraderie, and increasing their happiness along the way.

Takeda recently approached Virgin Pulse to enroll hemophilia and VWD patients in the program, with each team having a medical professional as their team captain to monitor their progress and address any questions or health concerns they may have along the way.

Participation in the Global Challenge aims to help patients with hemophilia and VWD build healthy lifestyle habits, and it provides a place for patients all over the world to share their experience and support each other on their very own Global Challenge Community page.

Takeda’s initial motivations for signing on to the Global Challenge program include:

Giving back and engaging the global Hematology community

Consistently promoting the company values around patient centricity

Showing their commitment to supporting people with rare bleeding disorders

Hoping the program will encourage long term behavior change that has a positive impact on patients’ lives

Merve Erdogan, Global Brand Lead at Takeda says, “We’re very excited for the patients to embark on this exciting journey together during which they will learn how small lifestyle changes can help them manage their condition and improve their overall health.”

While this marks the first time Virgin Pulse has enrolled members outside of the workplace into a Global Challenge program, Takeda’s innovative approach serves as a promising example of how digital health platforms can help patients all over the world.

The hematology patients set off on their journey on October 16. Upon completion of their 100-day event in January, Takeda plans to release key results and highlights of the program’s success.

About Takeda

Takeda is a patient-focused, values-based, R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing better health and a brighter future to people worldwide. Takeda’s passion and pursuit of potentially life-changing treatments for patients are deeply rooted in their distinguished 238-year history in Japan.

Takeda has a presence in approximately 80 countries, with leading positions in Japan and the U.S., respectively the third and first largest pharmaceutical markets in the world. The company delivers highly innovative medicines and transformative care for more people globally.

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse, the leading provider of technology solutions that promote employee engagement and wellbeing and part of Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, helps employers create workforces that are happier, healthier and ultimately more productive. The company’s modern, mobile first platform delivers a personalized user experience that utilizes gamification to engage users in building habits that inspire meaningful and measurable change across individuals and the businesses they serve.

By helping people thrive at work and in all aspects of life, Virgin Pulse is helping change lives and businesses around the world for good. More than 4,000 global organizations representing many of the Fortune 500 and Best Places to Work, have selected Virgin Pulse’s solutions to engage their workforces and drive their businesses forward.

For more information about Virgin Pulse, visit: virginpulse.com

References:

World Federation of Hemophilia. “What is hemophilia?” World Federation of Hemophilia website. Available at: https://www.wfh.org/en/page.aspx?pid=646. Last accessed: August 2019. National Hemophilia Foundation. Von Willebrand Disease. Available at: https://www.hemophilia.org/Bleeding-Disorders/Types-of-Bleeding-Disorders/Von-Willebrand-Disease. Last accessed: August 2019.



