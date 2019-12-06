Akers Biosciences to Attend Hemp Industry Daily Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada

/EIN News/ -- Thorofare, New Jersey, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKER), a developer of rapid health information technologies, today announced that Executive Chairman Christopher Schreiber will attend the “Hemp Industry Daily Forum” on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 as part of MJBizCon Week at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Akers Advisory Board member Bob Hoban is a featured speaker presenting on “International Opportunities” for Hemp operations within the Textiles to Cannabidiol (CBD) space.



Christopher Schreiber added, “MJBizCon is the largest gathering of cannabis related business professionals in the world and a great opportunity for Akers to continue strategic dialogue with potential partners and broaden its relationships in the Hemp and minor cannabinoid space. I look forward to sharing more information on our growth strategy with investors in the near future.”

About Akers Biosciences Inc

Akers Biosciences develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid, point of care screening and testing products designed to bring health related information directly to the patient or clinician in a timely and cost-efficient manner.

Additional information on the company and its products can be found at www.akersbio.com.

