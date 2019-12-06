Global Synchronous Condenser Market Size to Reach USD 60 Million by 2025 – QY Research

The key players in this market include: Siemens, GE, Eaton, ABB, Voith, WEG

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Synchronous Condenser market was 12 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 60 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% between 2019 and 2025. Synchronous condenser industry has high technology barrier and is technology-intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world synchronous condenser industry. The main market players are Siemens, GE, Eaton, ABB, Voith and WEG. The production of synchronous condenser will increase to 262 M Var in 2017 from 180 M Var in 2012 with average growth rate of 27.55%.North America and Europe are the main production regions and consumption regions. The synchronous condenser is mainly applied in long distance power transmission of large-scale power plants.Sample Report@ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1091403/global-synchronous-condenser-market We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents increasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin. This report studies the Synchronous Condenser market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Synchronous Condenser in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)• South America (Brazil etc.)• Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market includeBy the product type, the market is primarily split into• <100 M Var• 100-200 M Var• >200 M VarBy the end users/application, this report covers the following segments• Wind Power• Hydropower• OthersTable of Content Summary:Synchronous Condenser Market Overview1.1 Synchronous Condenser Product Overview1.2 Synchronous Condenser Market Segment by Type1.3 Global Synchronous Condenser Market Size by Type2 Global Synchronous Condenser Market Competition by Company3 Synchronous Condenser Company Profiles and Sales Data4 Synchronous Condenser Market Status and Outlook by Regions5 Synchronous Condenser Application/End User6 Global Synchronous Condenser Market Forecast7 Synchronous Condenser Upstream Raw Materials8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors9 Research Findings and ConclusionGet Full Report@ $3350 USD: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/50e1d15a7e2d2ab2d49eb6c04d0a78ed,0,1,Global-Synchronous-Condenser-Market-Report-History-and-Forecast-Breakdown-Data-by-Manufacturers-Key-Regions-Types-and-Applicatio



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.