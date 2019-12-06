Rocky Mountain High Brands Expands Distribution in Texas

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB), a healthy lifestyle Company specializing in high-quality health and wellness products, announced today it has signed a distribution agreement with D.B. Miller, Inc., dba Austin Beverage Company, further expanding its disruptive HEMPd beverages, infused with 20 mg. of hemp extract, throughout Central Texas.



Founded in 2000, Austin Beverage Company (“Austin Beverage”) distributes a comprehensive portfolio of non-alcoholic, premium beverage brands including Coco Joy, Crystal Geyser, Celsius, Bawls, Super Coffee and Wave Soda together with their own TEXAS TEA®, TEXAS SQUEEZE®, TEXAS mADE® and Busy Bee Yerba Mate brands to retail accounts throughout Central Texas. The agreement with Austin Beverage will enable further discussion between our companies to evaluate distribution and possible broker opportunities for growth on a much larger scale.

Michael Welch, President and CEO of Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc., said, “Establishing a strong relationship with a leading distributor such as Austin Beverage gives us a tremendous opportunity to expand our HEMPd beverages into new markets.

Our objective is to have the strongest and most competitive brand portfolio in the industry. We are now teaming up with one of the best distributors in the country. This agreement provides the foundation for significantly increasing the Company’s earnings potential.

The HEMPd drinks come in four delicious flavors in 12 oz. standard cans, a perfect size for consumers. The HEMPd flavors include Raspberry Lemonade, Peach Mango, Pineapple Coconut, and Dragon Fruit. The flavor profiles are distinctive, taste great, and each flavor contains 20 mg. of hemp extract. The packaging and design are creative, and we believe are among the best in the industry.”

Brad Miller, President of Austin Beverage, commented, “We are excited to be distributing a cutting-edge beverage such as HEMPd. This brand will not only increase product diversification for our company but will also create value. We look forward to building the presence of the HEMPd brand in Texas and serving our customers with such great tasting and unique beverages.”

Mr. Miller continued, “We are pleased to ‘hit the ground running’ with the HEMPd beverages and have already submitted our first purchase order to Rocky Mountain High Brands. This is just the beginning. We believe that this product will do very well in our retail and convenience store outlets.”

About Austin Beverage Company

Austin Beverage has been making beverages homegrown from the best of Texas. Natural Texas Tea® blends organic white, green, and black tea from around the world with the most flavorful of local ingredients – Rio Red Grapefruit, Texas wildflower raw honey, Brownsboro blueberries, Fredericksburg peaches, Poteet strawberries, Cedar Creek peppermint, Pecos cantaloupes, and Imperial Pure Cane Sugar. Texas Tea® is literally Farm to Thirst™. Texas Tea® is Gluten Free and Non-GMO Project Verified.

For more information on Austin Beverage go to:

About Rocky Mountain High Brands

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB ) Rocky Mountain High Brands (RMHB), a family of brands positioned to disrupt the hemp oil and hemp extract categories, is a consumer goods company that specializes in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing high-quality, health conscious hemp-infused products that span various categories including beverage, food, fitness, skin care and more. RMHB also markets a naturally high alkaline spring water and a water-based whey protein and energy drink as part its brand portfolio. Our mission is to assist others in their journey to live productive, fulfilling and healthy lives.

The Company currently markets its HEMPd product line, which currently consists of hemp oil infused topicals and nutraceuticals, and a line of hemp extract infused beverages. The Company markets confections with hemp extract under Sweet Rock. RMHB also bottles and distributes a naturally high alkaline spring water under the name Eagle Spirit Spring Water.

For corporate information, please visit www.rockymountainhighbrands.com .

For product information, please visit: www.hempd.com and www.eaglespiritwater.com .

Information about Forward-Looking Statements: This release may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company’s filings with the SEC. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Paul Knopick

E & E Communications

Pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584







