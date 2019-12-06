2nd Watch Earns 2019 Cloud Services Provider of the Year Award

/EIN News/ -- Channel Partner Insight, a leading channel-focused trade publication, recognizes 2nd Watch for its work helping large enterprises deploy and manage cloud infrastructure



SEATTLE, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2nd Watch , a leading professional services and managed cloud services company, has received the Cloud Services Provider of the Year award from Channel Partner Insight (CPI), which provides leaders of resellers, distributors, MSPs and other specialist consultancies with exclusive analysis of the fast-changing channel sector in Europe and the US. 2nd Watch received the award, which recognized the company for its work helping the largest brands adopt and use cloud infrastructure, at CPI’s 2019 Channel Innovation Awards (CIA) ceremony last night in New York City.

The CIAs are for solution providers, distributors and vendors that are galvanizing the channel and advancing new ideas and opportunities. Independently run, the CIAs shine a spotlight on innovation and achievement in the North American channel over the past year. The Cloud Services Provider of the Year award is designed for solution providers that can demonstrate their skill and ability to drive client success. As part of its award application, 2nd Watch detailed its work with AIG, Coca-Cola North America, Covanta, and Crate & Barrel. 2nd Watch was the only winner in the category.

2nd Watch provides an array of cloud-related services, including consulting, assessment, design, migration, security, and management of clients’ IT infrastructure. 2nd Watch has been recognized by Gartner for the past three years in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Service, Worldwide.

“Innovation in the channel is needed now more than ever,” said Josh Budd, editor of Channel Partner Insight. “The chronic skills gap is widening, yet channel partners are making great strides in enabling customers to modernize their infrastructures and develop smarter, more efficient services. We are excited to recognize 2nd Watch’s contributions as a leading channel player and look forward to monitoring their continued growth and success.”

“We are honored and excited to accept this award from Channel Partner Insight,” said Jeff Aden, Co-founder and EVP at 2nd Watch. “It demonstrates our clients’ successes over the past year, but more broadly our employees’ ability to innovate and execute over the past decade. As the largest independent cloud service provider, 2nd Watch has firmly established itself as a trusted partner to the largest enterprises and biggest brands on their journey to the cloud. We remain committed to helping these companies transform digitally using cloud infrastructure.”

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide, Craig Lowery, To Chee Eng, et al., 26 February 2019. This report was previously titled Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers, Worldwide.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About 2nd Watch

2nd Watch is an AWS Partner Network Premier Consulting Partner and Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, providing managed cloud services to enterprise clients. The company’s subject matter experts, software-enabled services and cutting-edge solutions provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions, allowing them to fully leverage the power of the cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth and lower risk. Its patent-pending, proprietary tools automate everyday workload management processes for big data analytics, digital marketing, line-of-business and cloud native workloads. 2nd Watch is a new breed of business which helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business critical workloads 24x7. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com .

