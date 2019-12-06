Africa should create strong institutions to halt abuse

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 6 - The Minister of State and Chief of the Security Affairs of the President of Republic Pedro Sebastiãon Thursday in Luanda defended the creation of strong and sustainable institutions in Africa to stamp out arbitrary acts and abuse of power.,

Pedro Sebastião was speaking at the opening ceremony of the ministerial meeting of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU), in representation of the Angolan head of state, João Lourenço.

According to the president’s aide, "Justice, peace, good governance and national reconciliation thrive where democratic values and principles and above all strong and sustainable institutions prevail in a culture of constitution to do away with arbitrary acts and abuse of power."

The Angolan leader considered justice and national reconciliation "antidotes" to stop impunity that fuels various conflict situations in Africa.

He also mentioned ongoing conflicts, insecurity and instability, coupled with poor distribution of wealth, corruption, inequality and extremism, despite efforts to achieve peace and stability in the continent.

According to the official, such problems significantly undermine socio-economic development of Africa and the welfare of its people.

Pedro Sebastião called for more urgent action in terms of prevention, management and resolution to conflicts, establishment of peace and consolidation of stability.

These are strategic pillars of the new African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA), the African Governance Architecture (AGA) and Agenda 2063, namely aspiration four, which provides for the silence of weapons on the continent by 2020.

Addressing a ceremony, Angolan Foreign Affairs minister Manuel Augusto considered the event an excellent opportunity to discuss, frankly and openly, the ways and means to boost ongoing continental efforts to silence weapons.

The Angolan top diplomat said that national reconciliation is crucial for restoring peace, security and rebuilding cohesion in Africa.

The official stated that the mobilisation of efforts made the international community to promote peace, tolerance, inclusion, understanding and solidarity has encouraging the states to reflect more on national reconciliation, bearing the Amnesty flag.

Speaking in his capacity of a host, Manuel Augusto said that the war-torn societies need true reconciliation, healing and justice, as well as the restoration of the economy's livelihood and general regeneration.

He noted that the silencing of weapons in Angola allowed the Government to work on the post-conflict reconstruction process, which ensured the return of many families to their areas of origins.

The Ministerial Meeting of Peace and Security Council (CPS) of the African Union (AU) held on Thursday in Luanda, stressed the importance of emerging conflict Member States to address their root causes and focus on building inclusive societies.

The final communiqué of the meeting states that the Foreign ministers congratulated the African Union Commission on providing technical support for Member States through the development of regional stabilisation strategies for the continent.

