MPLA leader discusses Angolan liberation struggle with experts

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 6 - Details regarding the Angolan liberation struggle history were the subject matter last Thursday, in the meeting the Angolan ruling party President, João Lourenço, had with the representatives of the Cuban Military Studies Centre, South Africa’s ruling ANC Information chief and the Russian Academy for African Studies.,

Speaking to the press, the official responsible for the Cuban Military Studies Centre, José Torres, said that the meeting held at the MPLA's headquarters served to address the trajectory that culminated in Angola's independence.

The Cuban representative considered excellent the friendship among both countries, which started since the early period of Angola's national liberation struggle against colonialism.

He also praises the Angolan progress in establishing democracy and economic development.

José Torres took advantage of the occasion to address an invitation to the MPLA to visit that Caribbean country.

The head of Russia's Centre for Southern African Studies, Andrei Tokarev, said he addressed with the MPLA president the need to publish the memoirs of Angola's liberation struggle so that new generations can gain knowledge of the real history of the country.

On his turn, African National Congress (ANC) Information Officer Nkosinathi Mthethwa indicated that the meeting with the MPLA president focused on aspects related to the Cuito Cuanavale battle.

These specialists are in Angola participating in the II International Colloquium on the History of MPLA, to continue the process of investigation and disseminating the historical trajectory of the Angolan ruling party.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.