Inmates expected to participate in local elections

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 6 - Prisoners will be entitled to vote in the local elections regardless the Municipality where their jail facilities are located.,

The assurance came from minister of Territorial Administration and State Reform, Adão de Almeida on Thursday.

Speaking in Parliament, the minister defended the maintenance of the right in the Organic Law Draft on Local Elections, discussed in the specialty.

The minister contradicted those MPs, especially the opposition,

, who suggested their withdrawal by alleging difficulties in terms of logistics and the smoothness of the process.

He argued that there is a general principle that must be safeguarded, according to which, conditions must be created so that those who have the right to vote exercise it and not the other way”.

The minister mentioned the early voting as the solution to the issue, saying that detained or imprisoned voter should not, however, be deprived of the exercise of political rights.

The draft of the Organic Law on Local Elections extends the right of early voting to various classes of professionals unable to vote for various reasons including those linked to the performance of their duties.

They included the military members, police officers, civil protection, fire brigade, state security, emergency services, doctors on duty, and high-competition athletes on trip.

It also covers hospitalised patients and those who need to travel abroad for medical grounds, on duty or study, among others.

Early voting will be held between 10 and 5 days prior to general vote.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.