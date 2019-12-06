Medtronic Canada Recognized as One of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for 2020

Health-Minded, Mission-Focused, and Inclusive Environment Among Reasons for Selection

/EIN News/ -- BRAMPTON, Ontario, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), announced today that it has been recognized as one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for 2020. The company’s health and mission-focused approach, as well as its diverse and inclusive environment, are among the many reasons Medtronic is considered a top employer. The Medtronic mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — creates a strong connection for employees.



“Our mission is what makes working here so rewarding,” said Yvonne Farquharson, director of Human Resources. “The work that we do is meaningful because it impacts people’s lives every day.”

“I wanted to work for a company that promotes health and healthcare for Canadians and for people around the world,” said Shishee Dhillon, a contracts specialist in the Brampton headquarters. Dhillon is drawn to the company mission, as well as its health-focused mindset.

The sixth tenet of the company’s mission – to be a good corporate citizen – is something that resonates with Dhillon. She plays an active role in promoting health through several company-wide initiatives and through social activities in the community. Earlier this year, she led a group of employees in their first dragon boat festival in Toronto, organized a community food drive in Brampton, and participated in the company’s global online fitness competition that focused on promoting good health and physical activity strategies.

“Medtronic is also commited to ensuring a diverse and inclusive workforce. Employees tell us they have a strong sense of belonging here,” added Farquharson. “Through our Diversity & Inclusion Coalition and active women’s network, employees are able to come to work as their true authentic selves.”

Medtronic is the largest medical device employer in Canada — including over 350 employees in Ontario — the majority of whom are located in its Brampton headquarters. Medtronic technologies are used to address nearly 70 medical conditions, and last year alone Medtronic innovations benefitted over 75 million people globally — that’s two people every second.

The company is proud of its transformative technologies such as its self-adjusting insulin pump system for type 1 diabetes, chronic pain management devices that can help to reduce opioid dependency, and minimally invasive technologies that help reduce recovery time, leading to improved patient outcomes.

About Medtronic Canada ULC

Proud to celebrate 50 years in Canada in 2018, Medtronic Canada ULC ( www.medtronic.ca ), headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc, which is one of the world’s largest medical technology, services, and solutions companies — alleviating pain, restoring health, and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic Canada ULC employs more than 1,100 people in Canada, serving physicians, hospitals, and patients across the country. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:

Melicent Lavers-Sailly Ryan Weispfenning Public Relations Investor Relations +1-905-460-3653 +1-763-505-4626



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.