Kratos Awarded $39 Million Sole-Source Contract for 24-Hour Space Based RF Signal Communication Services

The service will be delivered through Kratos proprietary RF monitoring network, the only commercial network of its kind

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it had been awarded a $39 million sole-source contract for Geolocation Global Support Services. The award is a five year contract that includes a base year and four one-year options, for a total value of up to $39 million. Work on the initial $7.7M base year contract began on December 1, 2019.



Kratos will provide continuous RF monitoring services for government leased bandwidth on commercial satellites and bandwidth on military satellite communications; including bandwidth identified by the Combined Space Operations Center, or CSpOC. Kratos will also support resolving interference events through employment of mitigation strategies and geolocation activities. These services use Kratos products including Monics® and satID® to identify, isolate and geolocate interfering signals. Monitoring services will provide the U.S. Government the ability to efficiently utilize leased bandwidth, saving money and resources while ensuring that critical satellite communication links stay operational.

Matt Langenbahn, Vice President of RF Sensing Systems for Kratos said, “Kratos’ commercially owned and operated global RF space domain awareness network uses proprietary sensors and software to collect and deliver persistent, day or night real-time data. The global network augments U.S. government satellite communication with detection services for anomalies, maneuvers and interference. Kratos’ Mission Partner approach helps the government and satellite operators understand more about the health, location, attribution, performance and other behavioral factors about satellites in space.”

Kratos offers RF monitoring services, also referred to as spectral services, with a global network of antennas and sensors necessary to provide constant (24 hours per day, 7 days per week) bandwidth monitoring, detection and geolocation interference in the C- and Ku- bands specified by the Combined Force Space Component Command (CFSCC). Kratos’ sensor network currently consists of 20 worldwide sites hosting more than 80 fixed and steerable sensors and antennas in C, Ku, X and S bands.

“Kratos technology assures that U.S. multi-domain operations continue unabated. This service is just one of the many ways Kratos is aligning commercial capabilities with U.S. government strategies by ensuring satellite communication links in support of national defense,” said Phil Carrai, President of Kratos Space, Training and Cybersecurity Division.

Kratos spectral services are part of a portfolio of RF services offered to government and commercial customers including end-to-end satellite RF monitoring, interference detection, geolocation and mitigation. RF data analytics services including bandwidth utilization reports and advanced correlative and predictive analytics are available as a subscription or on demand. Kratos RF space domain awareness services provide RF data insights, including: detecting payload and other operational changes or anomalies, their origin or cause, and ephemeris generation.

