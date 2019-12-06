Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Gross Profit increased by $10.4 million, or 7.2 percent, compared to the prior year period as a result of a 3 percent increase in retail customers and a 4 percent increase in tank exchange selling locations combined with a 4.2¢ increase in margin cpg.

Propane sales volume for the quarter increased 1.3 million gallons despite weather that was 4 percent warmer than the prior year as a result of the growth in customer count.

Successfully completed two accretive retail acquisitions during the quarter.

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended October 31, 2019.

For the quarter, the Company reported a net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $45.3 million, or $0.46 per common unit, compared to prior year period net loss of $57.0 million, or $0.58 per common unit. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the quarter was $25.1 million compared to $17.8 million in the prior year’s first quarter, a 41 percent increase.

The Company’s propane operations reported that total gallons sold for the quarter were 179.9 million, up from 178.6 million gallons in the prior year. Margin cents per gallon were 4.2¢, or 5.7 percent higher than the prior year despite increased competitive pressures in the tank exchange business. The Company continues its aggressive operating strategies in gaining market share. This strategic focus resulted in over 18,000 new customers, or approximately 3 percent more than prior year. Additionally, the Company’s current Blue Rhino tank exchange sales locations have increased over 4 percent from prior year to over 55,900 locations. Continued commitment to operating expense control during this growth period resulted in a $14.1 million in Operating Income despite a mere $4.2 million increase, or 3.8 percent, in operating expenses during the quarter.

The Company also successfully completed two accretive retail acquisitions in Colorado and New York during the quarter.

As previously announced, the Company indefinitely suspended its quarterly cash distribution as a result of not meeting the required fixed charge coverage ratio contained in the senior unsecured notes due June of 2020. Additionally, Ferrellgas has engaged Moelis & Company LLC as its financial advisor and the law firm of Squire Patton Boggs LLP to assist in our ongoing process to address our upcoming debt maturities. The Company does not intend to comment further on its progress in this regard or on potential options until further disclosure is appropriate or required by law. For that reason, and in view of the information the Company otherwise makes available in earnings releases and quarterly and annual reports, the Company has suspended the practice of holding conference calls with investors, analysts and other interested parties in connection with periodic reporting of financial results for completed periods.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 22.8 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2019. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., Ferrellgas, L.P., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except unit data) (unaudited) ASSETS October 31, 2019 July 31, 2019 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,805 $ 11,054 Accounts and notes receivable, net (including $118,164 and $106,145 of accounts receivable pledged as collateral at October 31, 2019 and July 31, 2019, respectively) 123,841 107,596 Inventories 84,995 80,454 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 50,582 42,275 Total Current Assets 289,223 241,379 Property, plant and equipment, net 598,887 596,723 Goodwill, net 247,195 247,195 Intangible assets, net 108,493 108,557 Operating lease right-of-use asset 124,047 - Other assets, net 75,443 69,105 Total Assets $ 1,443,288 $ 1,262,959 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 44,421 $ 33,364 Short-term borrowings 80,000 43,000 Collateralized note payable 73,000 62,000 Current portion of long-term debt (a) 358,080 631,756 Current operating lease liabilities 33,832 - Other current liabilities 187,731 138,237 Total Current Liabilities 777,064 908,357 Long-term debt 1,731,920 1,457,004 Operating lease liabilities 88,773 - Other liabilities 36,915 36,536 Contingencies and commitments Partners Deficit: Common unitholders (97,152,665 units outstanding at October 31, 2019 and July 31, 2019) (1,091,704 ) (1,046,245 ) General partner unitholder (989,926 units outstanding at October 31, 2019 and July 31, 2019) (70,935 ) (70,476 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,598 ) (14,512 ) Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Partners' Deficit (1,183,237 ) (1,131,233 ) Noncontrolling interest (8,147 ) (7,705 ) Total Partners' Deficit (1,191,384 ) (1,138,938 ) Total Liabilities and Partners' Deficit $ 1,443,288 $ 1,262,959 (a) The principal difference between the Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. balance sheet and that of Ferrellgas, L.P., is $357 million of 8.625% notes which are liabilities of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. and not of Ferrellgas, L.P.





FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per unit data) (unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended October 31 October 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Propane and other gas liquids sales $ 273,385 $ 334,966 $ 1,547,277 $ 1,675,184 Midstream operations - - 161,559 Other 19,829 17,343 78,020 134,053 Total revenues 293,214 352,309 1,625,297 1,970,796 Cost of sales: Propane and other gas liquids sales 134,028 204,136 832,408 998,035 Midstream operations 0 0 147,434 Other 3,681 3,047 12,040 57,999 Gross profit 155,505 145,126 780,849 767,328 Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other 114,543 110,331 473,080 471,617 Depreciation and amortization expense 19,219 18,992 79,073 95,055 General and administrative expense 9,695 14,179 55,510 55,416 Operating expense - equipment lease expense 8,388 7,863 33,598 29,394 Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 795 2,748 3,740 12,645 Asset impairments - - 10,005 Loss on asset sales and disposals 2,235 4,504 8,699 191,008 Operating income (loss) 630 (13,491 ) 127,149 (97,812 ) Interest expense (45,697 ) (43,878 ) (179,438 ) (171,538 ) Other income (expense), net (132 ) 19 218 436 Loss before income tax benefit (45,199 ) (57,350 ) (52,071 ) (268,914 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 518 158 683 (2,897 ) Net loss (45,717 ) (57,508 ) (52,754 ) (266,017 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (b) (373 ) (493 ) (178 ) (2,336 ) Net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (45,344 ) (57,015 ) (52,576 ) (263,681 ) Less: General partner's interest in net loss (453 ) (570 ) (525 ) (2,637 ) Common unitholders' interest in net loss $ (44,891 ) $ (56,445 ) $ (52,051 ) $ (261,044 ) Loss Per Common Unit Basic and diluted net earnings loss per common unitholders' interest $ (0.46 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (2.69 ) Weighted average common units outstanding - basic 97,152.7 97,152.7 97,152.7 97,152.7 Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items: Three months ended Twelve months ended October 31 October 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $ (45,344 ) $ (57,015 ) $ (52,576 ) $ (263,681 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 518 158 683 (2,897 ) Interest expense 45,697 43,878 179,438 171,538 Depreciation and amortization expense 19,219 18,992 79,073 95,055 EBITDA 20,090 6,013 206,618 15 Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 795 2,748 3,740 12,645 Asset impairments - - - 10,005 Loss on asset sales and disposal 2,235 4,504 8,699 191,008 Other income (expense), net 132 (19 ) (218 ) (436 ) Severance expense includes $690 in operating expense and $910 in general and administrative expense for the twelve months ended period ending October 31, 2018. - - 1,600 - Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses 2,043 3,564 16,843 9,629 Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal settlement - 1,524 - 1,524 Exit costs associated with contracts - Midstream dispositions - - - 11,804 Unrealized (non-cash) gains on changes in fair value of derivatives $(314) included in midstream operations cost of sales for the twelve months ended October 31, 2018. - - - (314 ) Lease accounting standard adjustment 170 170 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (b) (373 ) (493 ) (178 ) (2,336 ) Adjusted EBITDA (c) 25,092 17,841 237,274 233,544 Net cash interest expense (d) (42,583 ) (40,899 ) (166,474 ) (163,734 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (e) (6,467 ) (5,385 ) (47,856 ) (24,298 ) Cash refund from (paid for) taxes - (2 ) (139 ) 295 Proceeds from certain asset sales 835 1,061 4,023 9,056 Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (f) (23,123 ) (27,384 ) 26,828 54,863 Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest (462 ) (548 ) 537 1,097 Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders (g) (22,661 ) (26,836 ) 26,291 53,766 Less: Distributions paid to common unitholders - 9,715 - 38,861 Distributable cash flow excess/(shortage) $ (22,661 ) $ (36,551 ) $ 26,291 $ 14,905 Propane gallons sales Retail - Sales to End Users 129,901 129,667 672,500 647,341 Wholesale - Sales to Resellers 50,039 48,960 233,645 235,741 Total propane gallons sales 179,940 178,627 906,145 883,082 (b) Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P. (c) Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., less the sum of the following: income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge, asset impairments, loss on asset sales and disposals, other income (expense), net, severance expense, legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, multi-employer pension plan withdrawal settlement, exit costs associated with contracts - Midstream dispositions, unrealized (non-cash) gains on changes in fair value of derivatives, lease accounting standard adjustment and net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest. Management believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful, because it allows investors to view the partnership's performance in a manner similar to the method management uses, adjusted for items management believes makes it easier to compare its results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures. This method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP. (d) Net cash interest expense is the sum of interest expense less non-cash interest expense and other expense, net. This amount includes interest expense related to the accounts receivable securitization facility. (e) Maintenance capital expenditures include capitalized expenditures for betterment and replacement of property, plant and equipment. (f) Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus net cash interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for taxes plus proceeds from certain asset sales. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to equity investors. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors, as management defines it, may not be comparable to distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors or similarly titled measurements used by other corporations and partnerships. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors may not be consistent with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP. (g) Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors minus distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and noncontrolling interest. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to common unitholders. Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders, as management defines it, may not be comparable to distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders or similarly titled measurements used by other corporations and partnerships. Items added to our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to common unit holders that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders may not be consistent with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP .



