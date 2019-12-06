Dental Practice Management Software Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2027

Exhibit: Dental Practice Management Software Lucrative Regional Markets

Dental Practice Management Software Market Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to reach US$ 4,299.6 Mn by 2027.

PUNE, INDIA, December 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dental practice management software market expected to be US$ 1,721.0 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to reach US$ 4,299.6 Mn by 2027.

Europe is the second largest growing geographic market and is expected to be the second largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare by the incorporating of digital means. The growth is driven by the factors such as, rising acceptance of advanced dental technologies as well as the rising investment made by the government bodies for the growth of the dental industry.

Global dental practice management software market, based on delivery mode was segmented as, into web-based delivery mode, cloud-based delivery mode and on-premise delivery mode. In 2018, the web-based delivery mode held the largest share of the market, by delivery mode. However, the cloud-based delivery mode segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Cloud-based delivery mode helps in providing easy access for dental practices such as, appointments, insurance as well as payment for the dental services taken. In addition, it covers every step of the patient journey from appointment scheduling to sending out reminders, and offers advanced tools for business reporting.

The market for dental practice management software is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing geriatric population. In addition, innovative cloud-based practice management solutions is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the dental practice management software market include, Carestream Dental, LLC., Curve Dental, Inc., Datacon Dental Systems, Epic Systems Corporation, DentiMax, Henry Schein, Inc., Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., Gaargle Solutions Inc., NXGN Management, LLC, and Compudent Systems Inc. Product launches have been an essential strategy adopted by the industry players in the dental practice management software market. For instance, during March, 2019, Carestream Dental pre-launched its first comprehensive cloud dental care management solution in Europe at the International Dental Show 2019. The new care management platform is the only cloud service that combines powerful cloud imaging, focused workflow, intuitive design and easy access to patient data through which dental professionals can manage patient care.

