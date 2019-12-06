Antares Pharma Social Media Campaign for XYOSTED® Wins MarCom Platinum Award

/EIN News/ -- EWING, N.J., Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) (“Antares”) (“the Company”) today announced that the Company’s social media campaign for XYOSTED®, has been honored with a 2019 MarCom Platinum Award. The award is the highest level achievable in the international marketing competition.



The social media campaign for XYOSTED® featured a series of Facebook and Instagram ads to prime existing testosterone deficient patients for the launch of a new testosterone replacement therapy. The ads used humor and arresting imagery which focused on the challenges of other testosterone therapies such as messy application of testosterone gels and painful intramuscular injections. XYOSTED® is a once weekly, virtually painless subcutaneous injection of testosterone which can restore men’s testosterone levels into the normal range. The social media campaign competed with other lifestyle content on the social platforms, with results that exceeded initial expectations.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals with such a prestigious award for our XYOSTED social media campaign. Extensive market research with testosterone deficient patients helped us understand the compromises they were making with their current treatment options. We wanted to potentially help these patients, by making them aware of a new treatment option,” said Robert F. Apple, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We believe that many of our prescribers and patients see the benefits of XYOSTED, a once weekly subcutaneous, virtually pain-free treatment option.”

For complete prescribing information, please visit http://www.xyosted.com

About Hypogonadism

Hypogonadism, also known as testosterone deficiency or Low T, is a condition in which the body does not produce enough testosterone – the hormone that plays a key role in masculine growth and development during puberty, and maintenance of musculoskeletal, metabolic, and mental health in maturity. Symptoms of male hypogonadism can be treated with testosterone replacement therapy. (see Indications and Usage above)

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company focused primarily on the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products using advanced drug delivery auto injector technology. The Company has a portfolio of proprietary and partnered commercial products with several product candidates in various stages of development, as well as significant strategic alliances with industry leading pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. (Teva), AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG), Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer) and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Idorsia). Antares Pharma’s proprietary products include XYOSTED® (testosterone enanthate) injection, OTREXUP® (methotrexate) injection for subcutaneous use and Sumatriptan Injection USP, which is distributed by Teva.

