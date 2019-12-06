Johnson Outdoors Reports Higher Sales and Earnings for Fiscal Year 2019

/EIN News/ -- RACINE, Wis., Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (Nasdaq:JOUT), a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, today announced higher revenue and earnings for the 2019 fiscal year ending September 27, 2019. Continued favorable response to new products in Fishing extended into the industry’s seasonally slow fourth quarter driving significantly higher sales and operating profit year-over-year during the quarter.



FISCAL 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Sustained momentum in Fishing

Improved performance in Camping

Enhanced digital and ecommerce capacity

Effective tariff mitigation

Stable gross margins

Strong cash flow

Increased quarterly dividend to shareholders

“Performance this year reflects the value of our sustained focus and investment in delivering the best outdoor recreation experiences possible. Ensuring we are targeting the right consumer with the right product, at the right time, in the right way and at the right price are all critical factors behind continued success. As a result, Fishing has continued on its profitable growth trajectory. Ongoing investment in innovation and digital acceleration across all of our businesses will provide long-term sustainable growth in an increasingly competitive marketplace,” said Helen Johnson-Leipold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

FISCAL 2019 RESULTS

Total Company revenue grew 3 percent to $562.4 million versus fiscal 2018 revenue of $544.3 million. Key factors in the year-over-year comparison were:

Demand for new products and legacy technologies in Minn Kota ® and Humminbird ® powered a 5 percent increase in Fishing sales.

and Humminbird powered a 5 percent increase in Fishing sales. Positive momentum in the North American diving market was not enough to offset declines in Asian markets and the negative impact of foreign currency.

Camping benefitted from continued growth in Jetboil ® and improved performance in military tent sales.

and improved performance in military tent sales. Overall kayak market weakness masked growth of Old Town® fishing kayak performance.

Total Company operating profit was $63.8 million for fiscal 2019, which compared favorably to operating profit of $63.0 million in the prior fiscal year. Exclusions granted during the fourth quarter for certain product components subject to Section 301 tariffs reduced the total impact of tariffs to $2.9 million for fiscal 2019. Gross margins remained steady despite the impact from tariffs. Higher sales-volume related costs and increased bad debt expense largely accounted for the uptick in operating expense dollars. Additionally, investment in marketing increased over the prior year.

Net income for the fiscal year improved to $51.4 million, or $5.11 per diluted share, a 26.4 percent improvement versus $40.7 million, or $4.05 per diluted share, in the last fiscal year. The effective tax rate of 22.7 percent compared favorably to the previous fiscal year’s rate of 40.3 percent, which reflected charges associated with the initial implementation of the new U.S. Tax Reform Act.

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

During the Company’s fourth quarter, the outdoor recreation industry is in ramp-down mode and sales are historically lower. Total net sales in the quarter increased 14 percent year over year to $104.0 million, due primarily to continued momentum of Fishing new products.

Operating profit was $1.9 million in the current year fourth quarter versus an operating loss of ($2.0 million) in the prior year fourth quarter. Operating profit in the fourth quarter compared favorably to the prior year due largely to increased sales and the timing of tariff exclusions granted in the current year quarter which positively impacted the quarter by $1.2 million. Net earnings for the fourth quarter were $3.9 million compared to a net loss of ($5.0 million) in fiscal 2018.

“We’re pleased by the strong finish to the year, particularly with the performance of Fishing and Camping brands. Looking ahead, we continue to believe the power of our innovation, the enduring strength of our brand equities and the diversity of our outdoor recreation portfolio combine to well-position Johnson Outdoors for the future,” said Johnson-Leipold.

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The Company reported cash and short-term investments of $172.4 million as of September 27, 2019, a $21.8 million increase above the prior year, with no debt on its balance sheet. Depreciation and amortization were $14.0 million compared to $13.1 million in fiscal 2018. Capital spending totaled $16.8 million in fiscal 2019 compared with $19.2 million in fiscal 2018.

“Heading into fiscal 2020, we expect continued moderate sales growth. Tariffs are estimated to have a negative impact of $5.0 - $6.0 million on fiscal 2020 operating profit, which includes foreseeable mitigation efforts at this time. The balance sheet remains strong, and our healthy cash position enables us to continue to invest in future growth strategies and strategic plan priorities while continuing to enhance long-term value for shareholders,” said David W. Johnson, Chief Financial Officer.

WEBCAST

The Company will host a conference call and audio web cast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, December 6, 2019. A live listen-only web cast of the conference call may be accessed at Johnson Outdoors’ home page. A replay of the call will be available for 30 days on the Internet.

About Johnson Outdoors Inc.

JOHNSON OUTDOORS is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town® canoes and kayaks; Ocean Kayak™; Carlisle® paddles; Minn Kota® fishing motors, batteries and anchors; Cannon® downriggers; Humminbird® marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO® dive equipment; Jetboil® outdoor cooking systems; and, Eureka!®camping and hiking equipment.

Visit Johnson Outdoors at http://www.johnsonoutdoors.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as "anticipate,'' "believe,'' "confident," "could,'' "expect,'' "intend,'' "may,'' "planned,'' "potential,'' "should,'' "will,'' "would'' or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Factors that could affect actual results or outcomes include the matters described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of the Company’s Form 10-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 6, 2019, and the following: changes in economic conditions, consumer confidence levels and discretionary spending patterns in key markets; uncertainties stemming from changes in U.S. trade policies, tariffs, and the reaction of other countries to such changes; the Company’s success in implementing its strategic plan, including its targeted sales growth platforms, innovation focus and its increasing digital presence; litigation costs related to actions of and disputes with third parties, including competitors; the Company’s continued success in its working capital management and cost-structure reductions; the Company’s success in integrating strategic acquisitions; the risk of future write-downs of goodwill or other long-lived assets; the ability of the Company’s customers to meet payment obligations; the impact of actions of the Company’s competitors with respect to product development or enhancement or the introduction of new products into the Company’s markets; movements in foreign currencies, interest rates or commodity costs; fluctuations in the prices of raw materials or the availability of raw materials or components used by the Company; any disruptions in the Company’s supply chain as a result of material fluctuations in the Company’s order volumes and requirements for raw materials and other components necessary to manufacture and produce the Company’s products; the success of the Company’s suppliers and customers and the impact of any consolidation in the industries of the Company’s suppliers and customers; the ability of the Company to deploy its capital successfully; unanticipated outcomes related to outsourcing certain manufacturing processes; unanticipated outcomes related to litigation matters; and adverse weather conditions. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date of this filing. The Company assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.

(thousands, except per share amounts) THREE MONTHS

ENDED TWELVE MONTHS

ENDED Operating Results September 27

2019 September 28

2018 September 27

2019 September 28

2018 Net sales $ 104,019 $ 91,132 $ 562,419 $ 544,268 Cost of sales 57,436 51,611 312,663 302,408 Gross profit 46,583 39,521 249,756 241,860 Operating expenses 44,660 41,494 185,982 178,839 Operating profit (loss) 1,923 (1,973) 63,774 63,021 Interest income, net (783) (640) (1,937) (963 Other (income) expense, net (558) 109 (796) (4,122 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,264 (1,442) 66,507 68,106 Income tax (benefit) expense (639) 3,514 15,094 27,437 Net income (loss) $ 3,903 $ (4,956) $ 51,413 $ 40,669 Diluted average common shares outstanding 10,029 10,013 10,021 9,996 Diluted net income (loss) per common share $ 0.39 $ (0.49) $ 5.11 $ 4.05

Segment Results Net sales: Fishing $ 66,899 $ 54,777 $ 412,121 $ 391,110 Camping 10,302 7,927 40,379 37,770 Watercraft Recreation 6,312 7,000 33,498 36,280 Diving 20,440 21,350 76,306 78,932 Other/eliminations 66 78 115 176 Total $ 104,019 $ 91,132 $ 562,419 $ 544,268 Operating profit (loss): Fishing $ 8,408 $ 5,825 $ 84,092 $ 83,696 Camping 848 135 2,896 1,867 Watercraft Recreation (1,194) (902) (2,822) (1,555 Diving 886 1,634 3,042 2,766 Other (7,025) (8,665) (23,434) (23,753 Total $ 1,923 $ (1,973) $ 63,774 $ 63,021 Balance Sheet Information (End of Period) Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 172,382 $ 150,591 Accounts receivable, net 44,508 40,866 Inventories, net 94,298 88,864 Total current assets 322,528 285,694 Total assets 436,444 395,936 Total current liabilities 87,866 92,784 Total liabilities 111,910 116,739 Shareholders’ equity 324,534 279,197





At Johnson Outdoors Inc. David Johnson Patricia Penman VP & Chief Financial Officer VP – marketing services & global communications 262-631-6600 262-631-6600



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.