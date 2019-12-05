OJ C410 tableware name change

Notice concerning the anti-dumping measures in force in respect of imports of ceramic tableware and kitchenware originating in the People’s Republic of China: name change of a company subject to the anti-dumping duty rate for cooperating non-sampled companies2019/C 410/07

Notice concerning the anti-dumping measures in force in respect of imports of ceramic tableware and kitchenware originating in the People’s Republic of China: name change of a company subject to the anti-dumping duty rate for cooperating non-sampled companies2019/C 410/07

Notice concerning the anti-dumping measures in force in respect of imports of ceramic tableware and kitchenware originating in the People’s Republic of China: name change of a company subject to the anti-dumping duty rate for cooperating non-sampled companies2019/C 410/07

C/2019/8808

OJ C 410, 6.12.2019, p. 15–15 (BG, ES, CS, DA, DE, ET, EL, EN, FR, HR, IT, LV, LT, HU, MT, NL, PL, PT, RO, SK, SL, FI, SV)