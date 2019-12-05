JP Gladu appointed CEO of Bouchier, Alberta’s largest Indigenous-owned, integrated site-service company

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) announced today that its president and CEO, JP Gladu, will take on the role of CEO of Bouchier, Alberta’s largest Indigenous-owned, integrated site-service company, in April 2020.

“On behalf of the CCAB board of directors, its members and the organization we thank JP for his incredible leadership and hard work. Under his guidance CCAB’s growth has been nothing short of phenomenal. CCAB has become the acknowledged leader in understanding the scope and engineering the growth of the Canadian Aboriginal economy,” said Randy Moore, Co-Chair, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business. “His tireless commitment to economic reconciliation in Canada is inspiring.”

Over the last seven years as president and CEO of CCAB, JP Gladu has made a monumental impact on Aboriginal business across Canada. As a leader, he has taken the best of a small not-for-profit company and improved its mandate, increased membership by 424%, enriched programs, and extended outreach. Under his guidance and leadership, CCAB’s Research department is recognized as the principal centre for data on Aboriginal business in the country and beyond. He has also created or strengthened numerous programs that are receiving national attention such as Tools and Financing for Aboriginal Business (TFAB), Certified Aboriginal Business (CAB), Aboriginal Procurement Marketplace, and Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR) program – all creating a positive impact for a prosperous Indigenous economy.

JP is paving the way toward economic reconciliation. JP and his team at CCAB have worked tirelessly with their members, businesses, Indigenous communities and government on their Supply Change initiative. Supply Change is an Aboriginal procurement strategy that is now seeing results with the recent platform promise that Federal government departments will have an Indigenous procurement target of 5% - equivalent to $1 billion. This will have a significant impact on the Indigenous economy and Canada.

“JP understands the enormous potential of Aboriginal business in Canada and the world. His application of this knowledge has been a tremendous benefit to Aboriginal business,” says Alicia Dubois, Co-Chair, Board of Directors, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business. “We look forward to continuing to work with JP in his new role as Chief Executive Officer of Bouchier, one of Canada’s most successful Aboriginal-owned businesses.”

“The past seven plus years have been an incredible journey, not only for me, but for this amazing organization as we’ve grown to new heights,” says Gladu. “It has truly been an honour to be the President & CEO of an organization that has advanced ideas, programs, events and research around economic reconciliation. The commitment from the board of directors has been unwavering and I am certain this will continue. The friends and colleagues I have met across this country while at CCAB have helped shape my views and passion in growing the Indigenous economy. I will carry this passion and knowledge forward in my new role as CEO of Bouchier.”

Bouchier is a member of CCAB and a Certified Aboriginal Business. With over 1,000 employees, they aim to grow their Indigenous workforce to 48% within the next five years.

“JP is a thoughtful, talented leader and gifted collaborator. We are so fortunate that he’s bringing his experience to Bouchier,” says Nicole Bourque-Bouchier, co-founder and current CEO of Bouchier. “He has extensive experience in the natural resource sector, but his ability to bring together non-Indigenous and Indigenous businesses toward sustainable partnerships and shared economic prosperity has made him the ideal successor to take us into the future.”

“This is a monumental step forward for our company,” says David Bouchier, founder, Bouchier. “We are optimistic about the growth potential in this region and have established ambitious goals for the next decade. This change in leadership will give us the opportunity to focus on our strategic vision.”

“The CCAB has a tremendous legacy of success through quality leadership and we look forward to the next chapter,” says Moore.

CCAB’s board of directors has already initiated an internal and external search for Gladu’s successor.

About Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business

Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada’s economy. A national, non-partisan association, CCAB offers knowledge, resources and programs to both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal owned companies that foster economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada.

For more information visit www.ccab.com.

Amanda Charles Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business 416 961 8663 x 227 acharles@ccab.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.