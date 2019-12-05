King & Spalding Elects 21 New Partners and Promotes Four Counsel Across Eight Offices

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King & Spalding announced today that it has named 21 new partners. The partner elections span seven offices (Atlanta, Houston, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.).



“The new class demonstrates professional excellence in the service of clients, a focus on practice and firm-building efforts, and a commitment to developing others—all keys to ensuring long-term growth for the firm,” said Robert D. Hays, Jr., chairman of King & Spalding.

The following lawyers will be partners effective Jan. 1, 2020:

(New York) represents asset managers and investors across all aspects of private funds at the intersection of corporate, tax, regulatory, ERISA and finance matters. Robert Benson (Atlanta) represents clients in complex corporate transactions, including domestic and cross-border M&A transactions, joint ventures, commercial agreements and strategic investments.

Julian Buchbinder (New York) focuses on complex commercial real estate transactions, representing financial institutions and funds in single- and multi-lender construction and permanent loans, mezzanine loans and other leveraged financings, including “loan-on-loan” transactions, on a regional and national basis.

Alexis Early (Washington, D.C.) counsels foreign investors and U.S. companies on complex cross-border transactions involving regulatory approval by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, and she represents companies and financial institutions in economic sanctions and export controls compliance matters.

Isabel Fernández de la Cuesta (New York) advises clients in complex international commercial arbitrations and investment treaty disputes with host governments.

Monica Hwang (Houston) counsels clients in all aspects of energy project development, including advising investors looking to fund LNG-to-power, power generation and LNG export projects.





Brandon Keel (Atlanta) represents clients in a variety of complex commercial litigation, focusing primarily on class actions, securities litigation and other shareholder disputes.





Peter Leininger (Washington, D.C.) represents medical device, pharmaceutical and biotech companies in FDA regulatory and enforcement matters, with an emphasis on civil and criminal government investigations.

Aloysius (Louie) Llamzon (Washington, D.C., New York) represents corporate and sovereign clients in international commercial, investment and interstate arbitrations across the globe.

Logan MacCuish (Los Angeles) represents clients in a range of environmental counseling, enforcement, litigation and incident response matters, including clients in the energy, vehicle, aftermarket parts, and shipping and transportation sectors.

Marisa Maleck (Washington, D.C.) focuses on appeals, dispositive motions and strategic counseling, including at the trial and appellate level, in both state and federal courts.

Megan Nishikawa (San Francisco) focuses on the defense of complex litigation, including toxic tort, environmental and product liability claims for clients in the energy, chemical and pharmaceutical industries in state and federal courts nationwide.





Nathan Pagett (New York) advises clients on commercial real estate finance matters, where he represents financial institutions and real estate funds in connection with single-lender as well as agented, multi-lender transactions.

Andy Pratt (Atlanta) focuses on consumer class actions and commercial disputes involving complex transactional, financial, and economic issues.

Kristin Roshelli (Houston) represents healthcare clients in transactional, regulatory and compliance matters, with a particular emphasis on joint venture transactions, affiliations involving academic medical centers, and internal investigations involving alleged Medicare or Medicaid overpayments.

Daniel Sale (Washington, D.C.) represents clients in complex criminal and civil litigation, congressional investigations, and internal investigations, including life sciences, financial institutions and corruption matters.

Darren Shuler (Atlanta) represents clients in complex commercial disputes, focusing on the defense of ERISA class actions and other employee benefits litigation.

David Wulfert (Washington, D.C.) counsels companies and individuals on internal and government investigations and complex white-collar criminal defense and regulatory matters, often representing clients in multi-jurisdictional proceedings involving both U.S. and foreign courts, authorities and regulators.

The following lawyers have been promoted to counsel. They represent three offices (Atlanta, Charlotte, New York), and have all made significant contributions to clients and the firm.

James Cone (Atlanta) represents clients in products liability and complex commercial litigation.

Natalie Gordon (Charlotte) advises private equity clients and privately held companies on all matters related to their real estate investment business.

Talmadge Infinger (Atlanta) represents public and private companies, as well as private equity firms, in a wide variety of corporate transactions, with a primary focus on mergers and acquisitions.

Cedric Soule (New York) represents corporations and individuals in international commercial arbitration proceedings and investor-state disputes before all major institutions, with particular experience in the oil and gas, mining, and telecoms sectors.

