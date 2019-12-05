When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

The J. M. Smucker Company today announced a voluntary recall of specific lots of Special Kitty® wet, canned cat food due to health concerns potentially associated with ingredients believed to not meet the Company’s quality and safety standards.

The specific product is Special Kitty® Mixed Grill Dinner Pate. In addition to being sold individually this product is also sold as part of variety packs. If pet parents have any of the products below in their possession, they should stop feeding it to their cats and dispose of the product.

Product Name Retail UPC Code Lot Code Best If Used By Date Special Kitty® Mixed Grill Dinner Pate 5.5 oz. metal can 681131078962 9263803 9/19/2021 Product Name Retail UPC Code Lot Code Best If Used By Date Special Kitty® Surf & Turf Variety Pack of Pate Cat Food in 5.5 oz metal cans 681131079235 9266803 7/17/2021 8/29/2021 9/11/2021 9/12/2021 Special Kitty® Surf & Turf Variety Pack of Pate Cat Food in 5.5 oz metal cans 681131079235 9267803 7/17/2021 8/29/2021 9/11/2021 9/12/2021 Special Kitty® Surf & Turf Variety Pack of Pate Cat Food in 5.5 oz metal cans 681131079235 9287803 9/12/2021 9/19/2021 10/7/2021

Ingesting impacted product may cause nausea with excessive salivation, diarrhea or vomiting to more severe symptoms including difficulty walking, seizures and, in extreme situations, death. Pet parents are encouraged to contact their cat’s veterinarian immediately if their cat is displaying any of these symptoms.

These products are sold in grocery stores nationwide and online. No other Special Kitty® products are impacted by this recall. The investigation thus far indicates that the impacted product appears to have been manufactured during a single day. The Company is continuing to investigate the situation to minimize the chance of future concerns.

Pet parents with product questions should call 888-569-6767 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET. If pet parents would like to share information about this recall with the FDA they are encouraged to do so through the agency’s reporting portal: https://www.safetyreporting.hhs.gov/.

This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.