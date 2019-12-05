Digital Workplace Solution TITAN Adds More Power to MS Teams

Teams + Titan brings all the collaborative features of SharePoint within Teams and transforms your businesses

Integrated Teamwork Solution to enhance MS Teams experience.

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adapt Software India announces the general availability of its flagship digital workplace solution called TITAN that now extends the capabilities of MS Teams. One of the leading modern workplace solution built on top of Office365, TITAN unifies all communication, documents and collaboration tools within Teams.

“We have built a Teamwork solution that brings Document management, Project management, Tasks and Readymade Intranet within Teams. Users can now continue to work within Teams and collaborate with their co-workers with the help of these additional features,” said Ashish Kamotra, CEO. The new Teamwork solution will help our customers to drive Office365 consumption faster by adding more power to Teams, said Ashish.

“Most of the enterprises having Office365 are underutilizing its power and functions, and therefore they need a SaaS solution like TITAN to fully leverage Office365 and Teams. The speed at which companies are adopting Teams is amazing. I believe that the success of Teams is attributed to its simple framework that offers flexibility & capability to add more information to your Teams and build applications around it. TITAN has brought the power of SharePoint within Teams to offer a seamless experience of true collaboration for any enterprise. Offered as SaaS, Titan has tremendously increased user adoption of Office365 within few weeks of its deployment for many companies worldwide,” said Ashish.

About Titan

TITAN is a Teamwork solution built as an Add-In for Office365 and Teams. TITAN helps companies to improve their employee productivity through internal collaboration and communication with the help of an Intranet, project management system and document management system that integrates all documents sources on a single application. With easy to use interface and simplified Office365 features, TITAN helps in driving Office365 adoption and consumption. Visit www.titan4work.com for more information.

About ADAPT Software

ADAPT is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and ISO 9001:2018 certified company specializing in Office365 and SharePoint. Adapt has been delivering employee productivity solutions for SharePoint and Office365 for more than a decade across all major industry verticals.



