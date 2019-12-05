Brinks Home Security to Present at Imperial Capital’s Security Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monitronics International, Inc. and its subsidiaries (doing business as Brinks Home Security™), (“Brinks Home Security” or the “Company”) (OTC: SCTY) today announced that it will present to attendees of the Imperial Capital 2019 Security Investors Conference being held on December 11, 2019 at the Intercontinental New York Barclay in New York, NY at 9:00 am ET. Mr. Jeffrey Gardner, President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the conference. During the event, management may make observations regarding the financial performance and outlook of Brinks Home Security.



A live webcast of the event will be made available on the Brinks Home Security investor relations website at https://ir.brinkshome.com/.

About Brinks Home Security

Brinks Home Security (OTC: SCTY) is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in the U.S. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home Security secures approximately 900,000 residential and commercial customers through highly responsive, simple security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals. The Company has the nation’s largest network of independent authorized dealers – providing products and support to customers in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico – as well as direct-to-consumer sales of DIY and professionally installed products.

Contact:

Erica Bartsch

Sloane & Company

212-446-1875

ebartsch@sloanepr.com







