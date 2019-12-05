WashREIT Announces 2020 Quarterly Earnings Conference Calls

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WashREIT (Washington Real Estate Investment Trust – NYSE: WRE) announces the dates and times for its fourth quarter 2019 and first, second and third quarter 2020 earnings releases and conference calls. The scheduled dates and times for these calls are as follows:



Fourth Quarter 2019:

Earnings Release: Thursday, February 13, 2020 after U.S. market close

Conference Call: Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Telephone Number (within the U.S.): 877-407-9205

Telephone Number (outside the U.S.): 201-689-8054

A replay of this call will be available beginning Friday, February 14 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time through Friday, February 28 at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay within the United States please call 877-481-4010 and to access the replay outside the United States please call 919-882-2331. Replay conference ID 56869.

First Quarter 2020:

Earnings Release: Wednesday, April 22, 2020 after U.S. market close

Conference Call: Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Telephone Number (within the U.S.): 877-407-9205

Telephone Number (outside the U.S.): 201-689-8054

A replay of this call will be available beginning Thursday, April 23 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time through Thursday, May 7 at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay within the United States please call 877-481-4010 and to access the replay outside the United States please call 919-882-2331. Replay conference ID 56870.

Second Quarter 2020:

Earnings Release: Thursday, July 23, 2020 after U.S. market close

Conference Call: Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Telephone Number (within the U.S.): 877-407-9205

Telephone Number (outside the U.S.): 201-689-8054

A replay of this call will be available beginning Friday, July 24 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time through Friday, August 7, at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay within the United States please call 877-481-4010 and to access the replay outside the United States please call 919-882-2331. Replay conference ID 56871.

Third Quarter 2020:

Earnings Release: Thursday, October 22, 2020 after U.S. market close

Conference Call: Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Telephone Number (within the U.S.): 877-407-9205

Telephone Number (outside the U.S.): 201-689-8054

A replay of this call will be available beginning Friday, October 23 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time through Friday, November 6, at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay within the United States please call 877-481-4010 and to access the replay outside the United States please call 919-882-2331. Replay conference ID 56872.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington D.C. market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise, and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 46 properties includes more than 4 million square feet of commercial space and more than 46,658 multifamily apartment units. Our shares trade on the NYSE and our company currently has an enterprise value of more than $3 billion. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation’s most competitive real estate markets.

Contact: Amy Hopkins

Phone: 202-774-3253

E-mail: ahopkins@washreit.com



