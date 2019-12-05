AMMO, Inc. Participated in the Global SOF 2019 Modern Warfare Symposium

Successful Demonstrations of HAPI and O.W.L. Ammunition Led to a Full Slate of Follow-up Meetings and Discussions with Leading Industry Representatives

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (OTCQB: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, attended the Global SOF (GSOF) Modern Warfare Symposium event held November 19-22, 2019, in Fort Bragg, NC.



The GSOF Modern Warfare Symposium was co-sponsored by the U.S. Army Special Operations Forces Command (USASOC) and the Global Special Operations Forces Foundation. GSOF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that aims to build and grow an international SOF network of military, government, commercial, and educational stakeholders in order to advance SOF capabilities and partnerships to confront global and networked threats.

At the event, AMMO successfully demonstrated its patented Hard Armor Piercing Incendiary (HAPI) ammunition with great success against hardened MIL 12560 ½” armor plates. AMMO also demonstrated its One-Way Luminescent (O.W.L. Technologies®) projectiles during the nighttime live fire portion hosted at nearby shooting facility, The Range Complex.

“Following the recent launch of our industrialized manufacturing process, it was exciting to see the pent-up interest by attendees from the U.S. military and our allies as they put .308 HAPI rounds down range and punched cleanly through ½” MIL 12560 hardened armor at distance,” said John Flynn, AMMO vice president. “As evidenced by our demonstration, the HAPI ammunition successfully proved its ability to enhance soldier performance to the attendees. This drove increased interest in the product during the event and led to multiple follow-up discussions with leading industry representatives from the U.S. and abroad.”

Mark Hanish, president of global sales and marketing commented: “The nighttime live fire demonstration was a success with remarkable performance from our 9mm, 45ACP, 5.56mm, and 7.62mm O.W.L. projectiles, which allowed attendees to place accurate rounds on target despite a fog bank setting in just as the demonstration began. This ammunition proved to be the highlight of the nighttime event and led to multiple meetings and discussions in the days that followed.”

About AMMO, Inc.

AMMO was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. The Company designs and manufactures products for a variety of markets, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. AMMO promotes branded munitions, including its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, O.W.L. Technologies®, and Night OPS (One Precise Shot) – a lead-free frangible tactical line of munitions for self-defense. The Company’s corporate offices are headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Manufacturing operations are based in both northern Arizona and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Jagemann Munition Components is a wholly-owned AMMO subsidiary based in Wisconsin, and is an industry leading brass casing designer and manufacturer supporting the global ammunition industry. For more information please visit: www.ammoinc.com .

