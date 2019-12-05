Mercury Systems Wins Four Awards in Military & Aerospace Electronics 2019 Innovators Awards Program

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com ) announced today that four of its products were recognized by the judges of the annual Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards program. The judging panel consisted of a panel of senior third-party expert professionals.



The winning products, award levels and categories were:

Platinum: RFT-3200 Agile IF Microwave Downconverter

Gold: Military-grade high-density 16GB DDR4 Memory

Silver: EnsembleSeries ™ HDS6605 Blade Server

Silver: Coherent, multi-channel, direct digitization system

“We are deeply honored to receive these prominent awards recognizing four key innovations from Mercury’s broad portfolio of secure, reliable, purpose-built solutions,” said William Conley, Ph.D., Mercury’s Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. “This recognition underscores the power of Mercury’s transformational business model specifically designed to meet the industry’s current and emerging technology and business needs by delivering affordable, state-of-the-art solutions, service and support to our customers, and reinforces our commitment to Innovation that Matters.”

“On behalf of the Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate Mercury Systems on their multiple award honoree status,” said Military & Aerospace Electronics Editor-in-Chief John Keller. “This competitive program allows Military & Aerospace Electronics to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the aerospace and defense community this year.”

The 2019 Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards Honorees are featured in the November Issue of Military & Aerospace Electronics magazine as well as on www.militaryaerospace.com .

About Military & Aerospace Electronics

Military & Aerospace Electronics is the leading media resource serving program and project managers, engineering managers, and engineers involved in electronic and electro-optic design for military, space, and aviation applications.

Military & Aerospace Electronics magazine delivers time-sensitive news, in-depth analyses, case studies, and real-world applications of new products, industry opinion, and the latest trends in the use of mil-spec, rugged and commercial off-the-shelf components, subsystems, and systems.

About Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is the leader in making trusted, secure mission-critical technologies profoundly more accessible to the aerospace and defense industries. Optimized for customer and mission success, our innovative solutions power more than 300 critical aerospace and defense programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., and with manufacturing and design facilities around the world, Mercury specializes in engineering, adapting and manufacturing new solutions purpose-built to meet the industry’s current and emerging high-tech needs. Our employees are committed to Innovation that Matters®. To learn more, visit www.mrcy.com , or follow us on Twitter .

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the products and services described herein and to fiscal 2020 business performance and beyond and the Company’s plans for growth and improvement in profitability and cash flow. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of any U.S. Federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. Government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company's products, shortages in components, production delays or unanticipated expenses due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings, or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, increases in interest rates, changes to cyber-security regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

Contact:

Robert McGrail, Director of Corporate Communications

Mercury Systems, Inc.

+1 978-967-1366 / rmcgrail@mrcy.com

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks and EnsembleSeries™ is a trademark of Mercury Systems, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective holders.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.