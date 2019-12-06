Ultra-Rare Macallan 1950 Exceptional Cask 67 Year Old Scotch Whisky Available At CaskCartel.com

Order Online | Get Delivered | Christmas Gifts | Dad Gifts | Holiday Gifts” — CaskCartel.com

US, December 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Macallan 1950 Exceptional Cask 67 Year Old Whisky is an incredibly rare vintage Macallan with only 336 ever bottled worldwide. For a short period after its release in July 2019, this whiskey was only available from select luxury retailers in the UK. Now CaskCartel.com is excited to have acquired 1 ultra-rare limited edition Macallan 1950. Cask Cartel has extensive partners and relationships with producers, brands and licensed local retailers giving access to all of the limited, rare and ultra-rare Scotches, Bourbons, and Tequilas. All of this available right on your desktop, laptop or mobile phone! #StopSearching #StartSipping #StartGiving #CaskCartel

Cask Cartel is America’s largest online premium spirits marketplace. Through combined superior customer service and access to over 5,000 products CaskCartel works to bring limited edition, award-winning and world-sought bottles straight to your home. As Macallan 1950 is one of the world’s most exclusive bottles to date, this limited quantity bottle won’t be available for long.

The Macallan Exceptional Casks series takes its name from a number of single cask Macallans released during the 1990s. These bottles are often described as some of the greatest Macallans of all time. For someone who has everything, Macallan 1950 Exceptional Cask 67 Year Old Whisky is a true collectors dream. This Macallan is considered the pinnacle of this Exceptional Single Cask range line up. Macallan 1950 was distilled on the 9th November in 1950 and after maturing for over 67 years in a single American Oak first-fill Sherry, it has finally been released to the United States. Once you have your hands on this bottle, enjoy the aroma of Polished Antique oak, with delicate scents of peaches and vanilla. The taste presents intense tasting notes of antique oak and wood spice followed by a long finish filled with dry sweetness and peat.

Enjoy browsing the complete collection at CaskCartel.com. Using only licensed and reputable retail partners, Cask Cartel guarantees doorstep delivery of Macallan 1950 to complete this limited edition collection.

About Cask Cartel

Cask Cartel has become the greatest online marketplace for premium spirits. The company prides itself by operating with decades of customer service experience and a team of top tier individuals prized within the alcohol beverage industry. Cask Cartel has extensive partners and relationships with Producers, Brands and the Local Retailers which grant consumers online access to new arrivals, limited productions and allocated items. Their E-Premise Marketplace transforms the way premium spirits are shopped sold and fulfilled by combining a network of the largest range of liquor selections available online.



