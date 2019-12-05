SAY ‘YES’ TO GREAT COFFEE AND ‘NO’ TO WASTE WITH THESE ECO-FRIENDLY STOCKING STUFFERS FROM STEEPED COFFEE

New STEEPED COFFEE in Compostable Single Serve Bags Deliver Gourmet Coffee & Good for Environment- No Machines, No Waste

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chances are you have some serious coffee drinkers on your holiday gift list. Wouldn’t it be nice to make them happy (SO happy!) and introduce them to the newest trend in specialty coffee at the same time?For thoughtful gift ideas that check all the boxes, look no further than Steeped Coffee ( www.SteepedCoffee.com ). The innovative startup is committed to premium coffee, convenience, and environmental stewardship in equal measure. So, when you introduce the coffee lovers in your life to Steeped, it’s a win-win for them and the planet.What sets Steeped Coffee apart is it’s a proprietary brewing method that does not require machines or brewing equipment, made much like tea. The coffee comes in single-serve bags that are nitro-sealed to ensure absolute freshness. It’s a uniquely “unplugged” coffee experience, from the award-winning packaging made using compostable and renewable materials to the non-GMO filters. All it takes to brew a perfect cup is hot water and a few minutes, and at the end of the day, there are no wasteful plastic pods accumulating in waterways or landfills.Best of all, each Steeped Pack contains hand-roasted, ethically sourced, Direct Trade coffee that’s precision ground to showcase the distinctive flavor profile of every crafted blend. Whether you’re looking for light, medium, dark, French roast, or even decaf, there’s something for you.So instead of racking your brain for the perfect gift, visit the Steeped website and make someone’s day while also being eco-conscious! With plenty of one-of-a-kind items, it’s the simplest way to give friends, family, and coworkers the gift of Coffee Without Compromise this holiday season.The Mug and MoreStart with a vessel they’ll love and fill it with packs of Steeped Coffee. Selections include the ceramic Steeped Diner Mug (perfect for homebodies) or the Steeped Miir Insulated Camp Mug (for the adventurous type).The Steeped Lineup SamplerA great way for newcomers to discover the roast that suits them best, the Steeped Lineup includes five alluring blends ranging from Light, Medium, Dark, and French Roasts to the Swiss Water Processed Decaf.The Steeped Coffee SubscriptionWhat could be more convenient? They can choose their favorite roast and have it delivered straight to their doorstep as often as they like with the ultimate flexibility to switch roasts or pause their subscription at any time.Steeped Home KitsThis indulgent gift has everything they need to make the perfect cup: a “smart” electric kettle or elegant stove-top kettle, a Steeped Coffee Subscription, and two high-end mugs.Steeped Camping KitFor the intrepid explorer on your list, this kit includes everything needed to easily brew the perfect cup in even the most remote and extreme locations: a rugged and compact Jetboil Zip Cooking System, Steeped Coffee, and two Steeped Camping mugs.Steeped Gift CardWith the Steeped gift card, the world of barista-endorsed, coffee snob-approved java is at their command. This is a great way to gift a Steeped Subscription.The Get-TogetherWhy not host a holiday coffee party? Fill their stockings with invitations to a cozy respite from the December frenzy. Welcome them with some home-baked treats and let them explore farm-to-cup coffee that’s Barista-endorsed and coffee snob-approved. You can also whip up some warm, comforting coffee drinks like the Hot White Russian cocktail for adult guests (recipe below).Build Your OwnCheck out “The Perfect Iced Coffee With Steeped” on the Steeped Blog for inspiration. Start with a tall, decorative glass or cocktail shaker and add accouterments like a liqueur or flavored syrup, a fancy stirrer, reusable straws, and of course, some Steeped Coffee. Don’t forget to include recipes that you’ve copied from the blog (iced latte, iced mocha, Thai iced coffee, etc.) onto decorative recipe cards.About Steeped CoffeeSteeped, Inc., based in Santa Cruz, California, is a B-Corp (Benefit Corporation) focused on every detail from farm-to-cup and beyond, to bring people the most convenient, quality, ethically sourced, and sustainably packaged products available. Steeped Coffee provides a single-serve method that combines convenience and quality all within Guilt-Free Packaging. The proprietary Steeped Brewing Method delivers 100% freshly roasted, precision ground, and nitro sealed specialty coffee pre-portioned within Steeped Full Immersion Filters.



