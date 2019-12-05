FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION RECEIVES 16TH FOUR-STAR RATING

Charity Navigator Continues to Recognize Foundation with Highest Rating

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, MD, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fisher House Foundation, best known for building the network of 86 houses that support military and veterans’ families undergoing medical care, is pleased to learn that Charity Navigator has, for a 16th consecutive year, awarded a 4-Star Rating.

That rating reflects the financial health of the Foundation as well as its accountability and transparency.

“Fisher House Foundation is grateful to Charity Navigator for this recognition,” said Ken Fisher, Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation. “We are committed to being good stewards of the resources entrusted to us, and this helps assure our donors that their gifts are making a difference for the military and veterans’ families we are privileged to serve."

“Less than 1% of the charities we evaluate have received at least 16 consecutive 4-star evaluations, indicating that Fisher House Foundation outperforms most other charities in America,” Charity Navigator President and CEO Michael Thatcher said in a letter. “This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets Fisher House Foundation apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness.”

Fisher House offers welcoming and free temporary lodging to military and veterans’ families so they can remain together during the critical time that a loved one is receiving medical care at a Veterans Affairs or Department of Defense medical facility.

The Fisher House network includes 83 houses in the U.S. and three in Europe that provide lodging for up to 21 families at a time. The program can support more than 1,100 families per night and has served 368,000 military and veteran families since it was formed in 1990. This has resulted in an estimated $451 million in savings to those families.

Fisher House Foundation’s goal is to build a Fisher House at every major VA hospital in the country with a recognized need.

Whether the families are facing chronic conditions like cancer or acute medical crises like combat injuries or sickness, Fisher House is there to support the family because, as it says, “A Family’s Love is Good Medicine.”

Michelle Baldanza Fisher House Foundation



