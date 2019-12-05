Crosschq Adds Brooks Holtom As Chief Science Advisor

Holtom to help with the development of proprietary Predictive Retention Index (PRI)

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosschq , a new company focused on helping companies make better hires, today announced the addition of Brooks Holtom, PhD, as Chief Science Advisor. Holtom will work with the data science team and support the development of predictive models to better match job candidates, roles and companies. Holtom’s role also includes collaborating with Crosschq’s leadership team to create a Predictive Retention Index that will estimate a candidate’s retention potential within an organization prior to hire.

Holtom currently serves as Professor of Management at Georgetown University, and has been studying employee retention for more than two decades. He recently co-authored research regarding the use of big data and machine-learning algorithms to develop a turnover propensity index for individuals. As Chief Science Advisor, Holtom will support Crosschq’s efforts in Human Intelligence Hiring™, blending human insights with predictive analytics to help businesses better understand candidates and employees.

“Brooks has a deep understanding of how organizations acquire, develop and retain employees, and how companies can develop a sense of ‘embeddedness’ amongst their team to increase the odds of retaining top talent. We’ve been impressed with his work within the space and are thrilled to have him as part of the team," said Mike Fitzsimmons, co-founder and CEO of Crosschq. “Brooks’ research, expertise and unique perspective on hiring and retention will be invaluable to our mission of building better businesses.”

Holtom has taught for more than 20 years; in 2013 he received the Human Resource Management Scholarly Achievement Award from the Academy of Management. He has twice received the Professor of the Year award for the Georgetown University Executive Masters of Leadership Program. He has performed research in or served as a consultant to many organizations including Bayer, Booz Allen Hamilton, Capital One, Citibank, KPMG, Microsoft, Nordstrom, Sprint, United States Air Force, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the World Bank. Holtom has authored more than 50 papers and his research and thinking has appeared in top media and industry journals, including Business Week, CNBC, CNN, Harvard Management Review, New York Times, NPR and the Wall Street Journal.

“By harnessing and understanding the vast amounts of data available, we can fundamentally change the way organizations hire, onboard and retain the best employees for their business,” said Holtom. “I look forward to partnering with Crosschq to develop a world-class capability for sourcing talent.”

Since launching earlier this year, Crosschq has been working with more than 50 companies, including high-growth, innovative organizations such as Glassdoor, Upwork, Eventbrite, NerdWallet, Dialpad and Remote Year, among others. Capterra has ranked Crosschq as the #1 reference checking software in technology and customers also highly rank the company, with Crosschq’s latest NPS score registering above 70.

About Crosschq

Crosschq is pioneering Human Intelligence Hiring™ by harnessing the power of people to help companies better screen, onboard and source the best talent. Crosschq’s technology gathers direct insights from people, for people and transforms those insights into powerfully predictive data that helps ensure a great job match between talent and a company. The company’s cloud-based SaaS solutions were built to create a transparent and engaging candidate experience while minimizing bias and protecting privacy. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by GGV Capital, Bessemer Ventures, Inner Loop Capital and other well-known Silicon Valley Investors. To learn more, visit crosschq.com .

