CORRECTION -- NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR Introduces New 24-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged PoE+ Switches With Up to 380W Power Budget

Offering PoE Power Auto-Balance and Allocation, NETGEAR’s powerful new switches offer high PoE power budgets on an Unmanaged Gigabit Ethernet Switch at 190W and 380W.

NETGEAR, Inc., (NASDAQ: NTGR ), the leading provider of networking products that power businesses, today introduced the first high-power Unmanaged Gigabit Ethernet 24-port PoE+ Switches on the market with “PoE Power Auto-Balance and Allocation”.



The NETGEAR GS324P 24-port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged PoE+ Switch provides 190W PoE budget across and 16 ports PoE+ with an additional 8 non-PoE ports. The new GS324PP 24-port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged High-power PoE+ Switch has a 380W PoE power budget across all 24 ports to connect to your existing core network. Both of these new models are cost-effective and powerful switches with the best cost/PoE budget ratio. The compact and quiet design make both switches an ideal option for any business or home, featuring desktop or rackmount for flexibility in placement. NETGEAR’s unique “PoE Power Auto-Balance and Allocation” PoE technology automatically balances the PoE power allocated to each port based on the device needs independent of PoE class detected, ensuring optimal power allocation and energy efficiency across PoE ports. These models deliver the power the device needs, at the most granular level, allowing for more powered devices to be connected (vs standard, class-only unmanaged PoE switches).

The global PoE market is expected to offer significant growth in the coming years as widespread adoption of IP telephony and increasing demand for network security cameras are projected to drive industry demand. The current list of common business tools that are now capable of leveraging PoE is extensive and includes items such as: VoIP phones, IP Security Cameras, wireless access points, proximity sensors, door locks and other IoT devices. Wave 2 802.3ac Wireless Access Points and pan-tilt-zoom cameras offer features such as night vision, built-in motion tracking, and HD options, which also require PoE+ power (802.3at), increasing the power demands from the PoE supplying switch.

“With the growth of PoE products on the market, NETGEAR is keeping step with demand by developing more switches to address the growing market needs,” said Richard Jonker, vice president of SMB product management for NETGEAR. “We are happy to deliver the first high-power unmanaged Gigabit Ethernet 24-Port PoE+ Switches on the market with PoE Power Auto-Balance and Allocation.”

These new members of the Unmanaged Switch family enable deployment of PoE+ ports exactly where you need them. Additionally, the compact design makes these new switches ideal for any home or business environment. The GS324PP and GS324P come with the same powerful features of all NETGEAR plug-and-play Unmanaged 300 series Switches:

PLUG-AND-PLAY - Simple setup with no software or configuration needed

ROBUST METAL CASE – Built to last, with anywhere placement and quiet operation

EASY-MONITORING - Per port LEDs for port activity and speed and for PoE indication; Power, Fan Status, and PoE Max system LEDs to indicate when full PoE budget has been used

GIGABIT ETHERNET - 24 auto-sensing 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit Ethernet ports with up to 48Gb non-blocking switching

PoE AUTO-BALANCE - unique PoE technology automatically balances the PoE power per port based on the device needs independent of PoE class detected. They deliver the power the device needs, at the most granular level for the best energy efficiency.

3-YEAR WARRANTY – Worry-free warranty with 90-days free 24/7 tech support

The GS324PP and GS324P Gigabit Ethernet PoE+ Unmanaged Switches includes a 3-year Hardware Warranty* and 90 days free Technical support.

Availability:

The GS324PP and GS324P Gigabit Ethernet PoE+ unmanaged switches are now available worldwide for a manufacturer’s advertised price of $329.99 USD and $249.99 USD respectively.

*This product comes with a limited warranty that is valid only if purchased from a NETGEAR authorized reseller, and modifications to product may void the warranty; covers hardware, fans, and internal power supplies - not software or external power supplies; see http://www.netgear.com/about/warranty/ for details. Technical support includes basic phone support for 90 days from purchase date and online chat support when purchased from a NETGEAR authorized reseller.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com .

