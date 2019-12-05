Angola's reforms win world plaudits

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 5 - Former European Commission chairperson Jose Manuel Barroso said on Thursday in Luanda that the ongoing reforms in Angola implemented by President João Lourenço are being "well welcomed" at the world level in general.,

The politician was speaking to the press at the end of an audience with the Angolan head of State.

He stated that for the success of the reforms in the country it is necessary greater investment and better concrete support from the world institutions and businessmen.

As for his worldwide influence to raise potential investors in Angola, Durão Barroso, who was also former prime minister of Portugal (2002/2004), said he currently has many contacts with the economic world.

Also Portuguese businessman, he highlighted the International Monetary Fund, institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and investment banks, as important to assist Angola in the ongoing reforms.

“Reforms generally take some time to take place. Therefore, all we can do to push in the right direction will no doubt be useful for Angola and the world in general. I still believe a lot in Angola's future, ”he said.

He acknowledged the present difficulties that Angola faces, “many of them due to the fall in oil prices, on which the country depends,” said the Portuguese politician, who considered important the promotion of diversification of the Angolan economy.

He also defended the need of larger private sector investors, as Angola is a country made up mostly of young people. Solutions must be found to create more jobs for this group that seeks the labour market each year.

João Lourenço also granted separate audiences to the former Cabo Verdean President Pedro Pires, and Namibian Vice-President Nangolo Mbumba, who are also in Luanda to attend the MPLA History Colloquium, as lecturers.

Speaking about the meeting with the Angolan statesman, Pedro Pires, said that he took the opportunity to talk about issues of common interest, highlighting the importance of the reforms undertaken in the country, by the current government led by João Lourenço.

In turn, Namibian Vice President Nangolo Mbumba explained that he discussed with the President matters of mutual advantage for Angola and his country, with emphasis on the water and trade sectors.

