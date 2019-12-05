Angola's ruling party defends boosting society's morale

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 5 - The ruling MPLA party considers the exercise to boost morale of the society crucial for social progress and sustainable development of the country. ,

The ruling party's stance was reiterated by the vice president of this political organisation, Luísa Damião, when addressing an opening ceremony of the 2nd International Colloquium on the history of MPLA.

The politician said that boosting society's morale matches the permanent commitment of the President of Republic and of the MPLA, João Lourenço, to good governance, defence of rigour and transparency in public acts.

"It is also the party's priority to establish a genuine democratic and law state and building an economic-oriented market focused on the effective diversification of the structure of the national economic, still very dependent on the public sector and revenues from oil exports," the politician said.

Addressing the national and foreign guests, the party’s vice leader said that the study on the history of the institutions and life is important as it grants, above all, support for people and organizations.

National and foreign experts are also attending the 2nd International Colloquium, running until Friday.

They include former Cabo Verde president Pedro Pires, Vice president of Namibia Nangolo Mbumba, the former Portuguese Premier and former Chairperson of EU Commission Durão Barroso.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.