Angola participates in ACP preliminary meeting

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 5 - An Angolan delegation chaired by the State secretary for Foreign Affairs, Teté António, is in Nairobi, Kenya, to participate in the preliminary meeting of the Africa Caribbean & Pacific (APC) summit that happens from 8 to 10 of current month in that city.,

The team visited the Angolan diplomatic mission in that country, where they held a meeting with the ambassador Sianga Abílio.

The ACP Group, founded by the Cotonou Agreenment (Benin) focuses on the Europe’s cooperation with the states of Africa, Caribbean and the Pacific.

The Cotonou Treaty, signed in 2000, is the most complete accord existing between the European Union and the developing countries, providing a framework of cooperation turned to development, trade and politics.

Its main goal consists in eradicating poverty in ACP countries.

